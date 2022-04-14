Chain Colosseum Phoenix (CCP) Tokenomics
Chain Colosseum Phoenix is a Web3 game application with built-in Game-Fi elements.
Players can earn in-game currency by fighting and defeating various monsters with heroes summoned from the Summoner’s book.
The heroes that the player owns and the in-game currency they earn will be on the blockchain. This can be traded between other players by using the marketplace.
Defeating enemy monsters in battle mode earns you CCP (utility token) and treasure chests. CCP can be used to enhance heroes, summons (mints), and strengthen GEMs.
The treasure chests contain important items. Items such as GEMs needed to further increase a hero's abilities, special remedies for illnesses, and summoning stones needed for summoning.
The battle mode uses simple turn-based commands.
The player anticipates the enemy's actions and selects the hero's action from either attack or defend.
The more rare monsters you kill, the bigger the reward. At times the rewards will be the talk of the town on social networking sites.
Energy is increased by possessing more heroes.
The more energy you have, the more you can play the battle mode consecutively, which in return, increases your chances of winning CCP and treasure chests.
Chain Colosseum Phoenix (CCP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Chain Colosseum Phoenix (CCP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CCP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CCP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
