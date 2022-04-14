CHADY (CHADY) Information

Chady is a memetoken that is created by Brazilian scriptwriter. It's a meme token that have huge goals and wanna make huge difference in crypto page.

The Chad of solana. Chady is a degen obsessed with his hair. He is fearless. In fact fear is afraid of him.

Token is all about community because they are those who makes a project whole. We wanna create a safe place for them and show them that they can trust us.