CFX Quantum Price (CFXQ)
The live price of CFX Quantum (CFXQ) today is 0.00212187 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CFXQ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CFX Quantum Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 11.93K USD
- CFX Quantum price change within the day is -0.48%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of CFX Quantum to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CFX Quantum to USD was $ -0.0007215737.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CFX Quantum to USD was $ -0.0007768117.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CFX Quantum to USD was $ -0.002229367798611384.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.48%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0007215737
|-34.00%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0007768117
|-36.60%
|90 Days
|$ -0.002229367798611384
|-51.23%
Discover the latest price analysis of CFX Quantum: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.57%
-0.48%
-32.27%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CFXQ, token of the fast DEFI Wallet-Exchange www.wallet.cfxquantum.com Burned every quarter, Staking option to earn monthly bonuses. Fiat/Crypto and free internal transfers!
|1 CFXQ to AUD
A$0.0034374294
|1 CFXQ to GBP
￡0.0017187147
|1 CFXQ to EUR
€0.0020582139
|1 CFXQ to USD
$0.00212187
|1 CFXQ to MYR
RM0.0095271963
|1 CFXQ to TRY
₺0.0751778541
|1 CFXQ to JPY
¥0.3349796169
|1 CFXQ to RUB
₽0.2159851473
|1 CFXQ to INR
₹0.1828839753
|1 CFXQ to IDR
Rp34.7847485328
|1 CFXQ to PHP
₱0.1249569243
|1 CFXQ to EGP
￡E.0.1073029659
|1 CFXQ to BRL
R$0.0129646257
|1 CFXQ to CAD
C$0.0030554928
|1 CFXQ to BDT
৳0.2599927311
|1 CFXQ to NGN
₦3.299932224
|1 CFXQ to UAH
₴0.0901158189
|1 CFXQ to VES
Bs0.11245911
|1 CFXQ to PKR
Rs0.5935294764
|1 CFXQ to KZT
₸1.1250579114
|1 CFXQ to THB
฿0.0736501077
|1 CFXQ to TWD
NT$0.0702551157
|1 CFXQ to CHF
Fr0.0019309017
|1 CFXQ to HKD
HK$0.0165081486
|1 CFXQ to MAD
.د.م0.0214096683