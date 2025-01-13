Centurion Invest Price (CIX)
The live price of Centurion Invest (CIX) today is 0.00456895 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CIX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Centurion Invest Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 16.80 USD
- Centurion Invest price change within the day is -0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Centurion Invest to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Centurion Invest to USD was $ +0.0002831035.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Centurion Invest to USD was $ -0.0001864807.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Centurion Invest to USD was $ +0.0000469535377827395.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.00%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0002831035
|+6.20%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001864807
|-4.08%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0000469535377827395
|+1.04%
Discover the latest price analysis of Centurion Invest: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.00%
-0.64%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Centurion Invest Token (CIX) is an ERC20 deflationary token and native to Centurion Invest which powers the overall CIEx ecosystem, with utilities and benefits across payments, financial services, loyalty rewards, referral bonuses, airdrops, high APY passive income staking, options, spot trading, margin trades, Visa crypto debit card, ETF, NFTs, and derivatives.
