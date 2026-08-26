Central African Republic Meme Price Today

The live Central African Republic Meme (CAR) price today is $ 0.00304674, with a 11.96% change over the past 24 hours. The current CAR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00304674 per CAR.

Central African Republic Meme currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 3,026,293, with a circulating supply of 992.96M CAR. During the last 24 hours, CAR traded between $ 0.00301902 (low) and $ 0.00353061 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.775747, while the all-time low was $ 0.00151543.

In short-term performance, CAR moved +0.13% in the last hour and +17.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 14.76K.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.03M$ 3.03M $ 3.03M Volume (24H) $ 14.76K$ 14.76K $ 14.76K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.03M$ 3.03M $ 3.03M Circulation Supply 992.96M 992.96M 992.96M Total Supply 992,957,915.876971 992,957,915.876971 992,957,915.876971

The current Market Cap of Central African Republic Meme is $ 3.03M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 14.76K. The circulating supply of CAR is 992.96M, with a total supply of 992957915.876971. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.03M.