CentBit Price (CBIT)
The live price of CentBit (CBIT) today is 0.084795 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CBIT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CentBit Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 47.10 USD
- CentBit price change within the day is -6.99%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of CentBit to USD was $ -0.00637778720331796.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CentBit to USD was $ -0.0422801861.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CentBit to USD was $ -0.0486362242.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CentBit to USD was $ -0.12424668172396403.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00637778720331796
|-6.99%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0422801861
|-49.86%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0486362242
|-57.35%
|90 Days
|$ -0.12424668172396403
|-59.43%
Discover the latest price analysis of CentBit: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.03%
-6.99%
-19.57%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CentBit ($CBIT) is the pride of the Bangladeshi crypto community, openly launched with a commitment to safety and longevity. Supported by a robust team, Crypto Expert BD ensures the coin’s stability through transparent practices, including bill payments and community giveaways. Join the journey of CentBit, where trust meets innovation in the world of cryptocurrency.
|1 CBIT to AUD
A$0.1373679
|1 CBIT to GBP
￡0.06868395
|1 CBIT to EUR
€0.08225115
|1 CBIT to USD
$0.084795
|1 CBIT to MYR
RM0.38072955
|1 CBIT to TRY
₺3.001743
|1 CBIT to JPY
¥13.36962765
|1 CBIT to RUB
₽8.61771585
|1 CBIT to INR
₹7.30678515
|1 CBIT to IDR
Rp1,390.0817448
|1 CBIT to PHP
₱5.002905
|1 CBIT to EGP
￡E.4.2821475
|1 CBIT to BRL
R$0.5189454
|1 CBIT to CAD
C$0.1221048
|1 CBIT to BDT
৳10.38993135
|1 CBIT to NGN
₦132.07923585
|1 CBIT to UAH
₴3.60124365
|1 CBIT to VES
Bs4.494135
|1 CBIT to PKR
Rs23.7188574
|1 CBIT to KZT
₸44.9600049
|1 CBIT to THB
฿2.9406906
|1 CBIT to TWD
NT$2.80756245
|1 CBIT to CHF
Fr0.07716345
|1 CBIT to HKD
HK$0.6597051
|1 CBIT to MAD
.د.م0.85558155