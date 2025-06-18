Celo Australian Dollar Price (CAUD)
The live price of Celo Australian Dollar (CAUD) today is 0.648944 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CAUD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Celo Australian Dollar Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.24K USD
- Celo Australian Dollar price change within the day is -0.54%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the CAUD to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Celo Australian Dollar to USD was $ -0.003586002150819.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Celo Australian Dollar to USD was $ +0.0103051658.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Celo Australian Dollar to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Celo Australian Dollar to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.003586002150819
|-0.54%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0103051658
|+1.59%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Celo Australian Dollar: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.18%
-0.54%
-0.46%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
cAUD is a Australian Dollar stablecoin. Like all Mento stablecoins cAUD is a fully open-source and decentralized stablecoin. cAUD is an ERC-20 token on the Celo blockchain. The stablecoin has an on-chain reserve (treasury), consisting of a set of different other stablecoins, and other digital assets. Mento is an EVM-compatible platform designed for launching, managing, and trading decentralized stablecoins.
