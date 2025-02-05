Celo Price (CELO)
The live price of Celo (CELO) today is 0.423723 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 238.33M USD. CELO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Celo Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 59.02M USD
- Celo price change within the day is -3.61%
- It has a circulating supply of 562.41M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CELO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CELO price information.
During today, the price change of Celo to USD was $ -0.0158984267666741.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Celo to USD was $ -0.1769032508.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Celo to USD was $ -0.2563252543.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Celo to USD was $ -0.2314764379906532.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0158984267666741
|-3.61%
|30 Days
|$ -0.1769032508
|-41.74%
|60 Days
|$ -0.2563252543
|-60.49%
|90 Days
|$ -0.2314764379906532
|-35.32%
Discover the latest price analysis of Celo: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.56%
-3.61%
-19.64%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Celo enables participation on the Platform, with the opportunity to earn rewards through network participation. Celo’s stability mechanism and token economics are designed in such a way that demand for cGLD directly increases as demand for Celo Dollars (cUSD) and other stable value assets increases. cGLD is a native cryptographic digital asset created at the mainnet release of the Celo Platform. cGLD has no relationship to physical gold. cGLD is a utility and governance asset required to participate on the Celo Platform. Some uses include: Running a validator to secure and operate aspects of the Celo Platform Voting for validators working to secure and operate the Celo Platform Participating in governance decisions to influence the future of the Celo Platform Supporting applications on the platform cGLD forms part of the overcollateralized reserve that supports the Celo stable value assets (initially Celo Dollar or cUSD). The Celo Protocol automatically adds cGLD to the reserve whenever the Celo stable value asset supply increases.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CELO to AUD
A$0.67371957
|1 CELO to GBP
￡0.3389784
|1 CELO to EUR
€0.40677408
|1 CELO to USD
$0.423723
|1 CELO to MYR
RM1.87709289
|1 CELO to TRY
₺15.23707908
|1 CELO to JPY
¥64.99487097
|1 CELO to RUB
₽42.6689061
|1 CELO to INR
₹36.91898499
|1 CELO to IDR
Rp6,946.27757712
|1 CELO to PHP
₱24.62254353
|1 CELO to EGP
￡E.21.30055521
|1 CELO to BRL
R$2.43640725
|1 CELO to CAD
C$0.60592389
|1 CELO to BDT
৳51.41454882
|1 CELO to NGN
₦712.13853441
|1 CELO to UAH
₴17.59721619
|1 CELO to VES
Bs24.575934
|1 CELO to PKR
Rs117.60008142
|1 CELO to KZT
₸219.09021438
|1 CELO to THB
฿14.27522787
|1 CELO to TWD
NT$13.93201224
|1 CELO to CHF
Fr0.3813507
|1 CELO to HKD
HK$3.29656494
|1 CELO to MAD
.د.م4.24570446