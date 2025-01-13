Cekke Cronje Price (CEKKE)
The live price of Cekke Cronje (CEKKE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CEKKE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Cekke Cronje Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 85.15 USD
- Cekke Cronje price change within the day is -4.51%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Cekke Cronje to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cekke Cronje to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cekke Cronje to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cekke Cronje to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.51%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-81.38%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-89.91%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Cekke Cronje: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.94%
-4.51%
-14.90%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MEME OF FANTOM AND EVERYONE Every ecosystem has a symbolic meme, and CEKKE is on its way to becoming the emblem of the Fantom ecosystem. CEKKE's mission is to attract users back to the Fantom ecosystem. Everyone participating in the project is an architect of CEKKE.
