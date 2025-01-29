CeDeFiAi Price (CDFI)
The live price of CeDeFiAi (CDFI) today is 0.082536 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CDFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CeDeFiAi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.52K USD
- CeDeFiAi price change within the day is -3.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the CDFI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of CeDeFiAi to USD was $ -0.00258995562416607.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CeDeFiAi to USD was $ +0.0132868268.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CeDeFiAi to USD was $ -0.0512047731.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CeDeFiAi to USD was $ -0.13739932199479696.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00258995562416607
|-3.04%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0132868268
|+16.10%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0512047731
|-62.03%
|90 Days
|$ -0.13739932199479696
|-62.47%
Discover the latest price analysis of CeDeFiAi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.57%
-3.04%
-20.99%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CeDeFiAi, abbreviated as CDFI.AI, is a revolutionary platform designed to address the fragmentation in the crypto markets. Its primary purpose is to streamline complex processes and enhance the efficiency of capital for crypto enthusiasts, making cryptocurrency management less daunting and more efficient. The platform functions as a unified interface that amalgamates diverse crypto financial products, simplifying the tracking and management of investment and trading opportunities. It's not limited to a single blockchain. Instead, it aggregates multiple blockchains, DApps, lending protocols, DEXes, centralized exchanges, and in the pipeline are NFT aggregators. CDFI.AI is in the process of integrating AI-support, an AI educational program, and AI-personalized recommendations. These tools are designed to facilitate smarter investment choices. Beyond merely tracking balances across both centralized and decentralized platforms, users can manage their assets efficiently, thanks to the platform’s inception by a crypto trader for traders and investors. The utility of the platform extends to its native token, CDFi. Users can stake the CDFI.AI token to access the platform's paid features. Upon staking, the token is locked for a designated period, possibly incurring a small usage fee. Token holders can also stake their tokens to enjoy shares from the platform's income pools, which are designed to motivate investors to HODL. Moreover, token holders can partake in platform decision-making, ensuring the ongoing evolution and integration within the platform. In conclusion, CeDeFiAi is more than just a platform; it’s a revolution in the world of cryptocurrency management. By integrating multiple blockchains, exchanges, and financial products into a single interface, CDFI.AI is set to redefine how individuals and organizations manage their crypto assets.
|1 CDFI to AUD
A$0.1320576
|1 CDFI to GBP
￡0.0660288
|1 CDFI to EUR
€0.07923456
|1 CDFI to USD
$0.082536
|1 CDFI to MYR
RM0.36233304
|1 CDFI to TRY
₺2.95313808
|1 CDFI to JPY
¥12.8260944
|1 CDFI to RUB
₽8.11906632
|1 CDFI to INR
₹7.1434908
|1 CDFI to IDR
Rp1,331.22562008
|1 CDFI to PHP
₱4.81927704
|1 CDFI to EGP
￡E.4.1433072
|1 CDFI to BRL
R$0.48366096
|1 CDFI to CAD
C$0.11885184
|1 CDFI to BDT
৳10.0198704
|1 CDFI to NGN
₦128.16107544
|1 CDFI to UAH
₴3.46816272
|1 CDFI to VES
Bs4.704552
|1 CDFI to PKR
Rs22.99618032
|1 CDFI to KZT
₸42.61003536
|1 CDFI to THB
฿2.78311392
|1 CDFI to TWD
NT$2.70800616
|1 CDFI to CHF
Fr0.0742824
|1 CDFI to HKD
HK$0.64295544
|1 CDFI to MAD
.د.م0.82536