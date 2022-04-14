Caviar (CAVIAR) Information

Hello! I’m Caviar.

The only thing Caviar knows for sure is that his mother was a sturgeon. The mystery of his father, however, remains unsolved. All he knows is that his father went out to buy groceries one day and never returned. Determined to find answers, Caviar has taken a fish DNA test. Could his long lost dad be a frog? Stay tuned for the big reveal in two weeks!

Caviar's life has always been a rollercoaster, filled with ups and downs. Despite the chaos, he cruises through life with a remarkable knack for always coming out on top. He's on a quest to uncover his roots and understand his ancestry, but this journey hasn't been easy. Abandoned and alone, Caviar knows very little about his family.