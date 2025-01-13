Catge Coin Price (CATGE)
The live price of Catge Coin (CATGE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CATGE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Catge Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 11.17 USD
- Catge Coin price change within the day is -1.31%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the CATGE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CATGE price information.
During today, the price change of Catge Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Catge Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Catge Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Catge Coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.31%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-15.60%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+7.92%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Catge Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.24%
-1.31%
-3.24%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CATGE is the Utility Token behind the Startup Token Launchpad exchange project. It's going to be used to pay commission, get rewards and trade against the tokenized assets. STL is partnering with startups and real estates in order to acquire a % of their equity/property and launch tokens backed by it. Dividends, acquisition profits and monthly yields are collected time by time by STL, converted in CATGE and distributed to the token holders. Like this, STL is going to break through the Venture Capital industry and the Real Estate investments industry thanks to asset tokenization.
