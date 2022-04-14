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Crypto Categories

Discover cryptocurrency categories and sectors on MEXC, grouped by ecosystems, use cases, technologies, etc. Categories are ranked by 24-hour price change. Select any category to view its constituent tokens and recent market performance.

#CategoryTop Gainers
451Mint Ecosystem
SLN
LINK
----------2452GRX Chain Ecosystem
WGRX
----------1453LightLink Ecosystem
USDC.E
LL
----------2454Kaspa Ecosystem
KASPY
KAS
KASPER
----------12455Provenance Ecosystem
HASH
YLDS
FIGR_HELOC
----------3456Cronos zkEVM Ecosystem
WBTC
VETH
LINK
----------10457DeepBrain Chain Ecosystem
DBC
----------1458Kroma Ecosystem
LINK
----------1459Terra Ecosystem
LUNA
LVN
ASTRO
----------14460Evmos Ecosystem
OSMO
ATOM
FRAX
----------9461Gensyn Ecosystem
USDC.E
AI
----------2462Zilliqa Ecosystem
XSGD
XCAD
FPS
----------5463Bitkub Ecosystem
KKUB
----------1464IOTA EVM Ecosystem
USDC.E
IOTA
USDT
----------8465Base Ecosystem
RIZ
HOGE
$CDPANDA
----------1546466X Layer Ecosystem
WCRCLX
LAIKA
WSKHYX
----------39467Core Ecosystem
PZP
PELL
USDC
----------11468Redbelly Network Ecosystem
RBNT
AUDX
LQDX
----------6469Massa Ecosystem
MAS
----------1470Liquid Restaking Tokens
YNETHX
YNETH
PZETH
--------$ 6.15M14471Cardano Ecosystem
COCK
$NMKR
SUGAR
----------58472Mode Ecosystem
WEETH
PEAS
ENA
----------24473Linea Ecosystem
WPOL
FOXY
SIDUS
----------58474Lens Ecosystem
LINK
----------1475Astar zkEVM Ecosystem
BONSAICOIN
----------1476Doma Ecosystem
USDC.E
----------1477Morph L2 Ecosystem
MX
AUDX
USDC
----------11478Immutable zkEVM Ecosystem
IMX
GODS
USDC
----------12479Gravity L1 Ecosystem
G
----------1480Oasys Ecosystem
MCHC
SGC
STOAS
----------5481Boba Network Ecosystem
BOBA
FRAX
LUSDC
----------7482SmartBCH Ecosystem
WBCH
----------1483Voi Network Ecosystem
VOI
----------1484Bitlayer Ecosystem
LINK
BRBTC
PELL
----------5485Oasis Emerald Ecosystem
WBTC
ETH
AVAX
----------4486Ethereum Classic Ecosystem
WETC
USC
----------2487Theta Ecosystem
MTRG
WBNB
TDROP
----------4488Constellation Network Ecosystem
UP
DOR
----------2489VeChain Ecosystem
VTHO
SHA
VET
----------6490Celo Ecosystem
ABR0
MCUSD
WBRL
----------44491Bittensor EVM Ecosystem
WTAO
LINK
----------2492World Chain Ecosystem
POOL
WBRL
IDRX
----------18493Hedera Ecosystem
TRUST
XSGD
DOVU
----------34494Oraichain Ecosystem
OCH
ORAIX
AIRI
----------3495Blast Ecosystem
YNETHX
OX
LINK
----------31496Klever Ecosystem
KLV
----------1497Osmosis Ecosystem
FIS
CONX
BZE
----------87498Abstract Ecosystem
FROTH
TYAG
ABX
----------39499Tron Ecosystem
KGST
A7A5
WFDP
----------80500Sonic SVM Ecosystem
SONIC
----------1

Frequently Asked Questions

What are cryptocurrency categories and sectors?
Cryptocurrency categories group digital assets based on shared characteristics, such as underlying technology, use cases, or ecosystems. This classification helps users easily navigate the market and track specific niches like DeFi, Memecoins, or Layer 1 blockchains.
Can a single cryptocurrency belong to multiple categories?
Yes. Because digital assets often possess multiple functional attributes, a single token can span several sectors. For example, Ethereum is classified as a Layer 1 blockchain, but it is also a fundamental part of the Smart Contract and Web3 infrastructure categories.
Are new cryptocurrency categories added over time?
Absolutely. The Web3 industry is highly dynamic. As new technological innovations, protocols, or market narratives emerge, we continuously update our index and add new sectors to accurately reflect the ever-evolving crypto landscape.
How can checking crypto categories help me discover trading opportunities?
By tracking crypto sectors, you can identify money flow and emerging market trends. When a specific narrative gains traction, checking the category allows you to quickly compare the performance of related tokens and capitalize on sector rotations.

Disclaimer

All cryptocurrency categories, classification rules, and market data on this page are sourced from independent third parties. MEXC does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of this information. Sector inclusions do not constitute endorsements or investment recommendations. All content is for informational purposes only and is not financial advice. Crypto trading involves high risk; please conduct your own research (DYOR).