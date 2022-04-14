Discover cryptocurrency categories and sectors on MEXC, grouped by ecosystems, use cases, technologies, etc. Categories are ranked by 24-hour price change. Select any category to view its constituent tokens and recent market performance.
All cryptocurrency categories, classification rules, and market data on this page are sourced from independent third parties. MEXC does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of this information. Sector inclusions do not constitute endorsements or investment recommendations. All content is for informational purposes only and is not financial advice. Crypto trading involves high risk; please conduct your own research (DYOR).