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Top Zodiac-Themed Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Zodiac-Themed sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Gemini
Gemini
GEMINI
$ 0.00038693
+0.45%
+0.13%
+197.80%
$ 386.91K
$ 42.83K
2
Taurus
Taurus
TAURUS
$ 0.00017405
+0.20%
+0.25%
+97.38%
$ 174.04K
$ 4.50K
3
Pisces
Pisces
PISCES
$ 0.0001725
+0.24%
+0.24%
+105.50%
$ 172.48K
$ 3.42K
4
Aries
Aries
ARIES
$ 0.0001691
+0.18%
+0.24%
+103.91%
$ 169.04K
$ 8.07K
5
Capricorn
Capricorn
CAPRICORN
$ 0.00016803
+0.14%
+0.19%
+104.09%
$ 168.03K
$ 2.80K
6
Scorpio
Scorpio
SCORPIO
$ 0.0001668
+0.09%
+0.22%
+106.28%
$ 166.92K
$ 3.66K
7
Sagittarius
Sagittarius
SAGIT
$ 0.00016463
+0.16%
+0.18%
+98.66%
$ 164.55K
$ 3.01K
8
Cancer
Cancer
CANCER
$ 0.00016201
+0.14%
+0.24%
+100.51%
$ 162.00K
$ 5.40K
9
Virgo
Virgo
VIRGO
$ 0.00016195
+0.09%
+0.19%
+107.71%
$ 161.94K
$ 2.77K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Zodiac-Themed tokens and why are they popular?
Zodiac-Themed tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 9 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1.73M.
What is the best-performing Zodiac-Themed token right now?
Among Zodiac-Themed tokens tracked on MEXC, TAURUS has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.25% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Zodiac-Themed tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 9 Zodiac-Themed tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Zodiac-Themed tokens include GEMINI, TAURUS, PISCES. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Zodiac-Themed category?
The combined market capitalization of all Zodiac-Themed tokens is approximately $1.73M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Zodiac-Themed sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.