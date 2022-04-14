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Top Yearn Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Yearn Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
YearnFinance
YearnFinance
YFI
$ 2.289
+%0,35
-%2,97
+%8,98
$ 82,05M
$ 27,99
2
SUSHI
SUSHI
SUSHI
$ 0,1991
+%0,46
-%4,28
+%13,94
$ 56,51M
$ 399,34K
3
WETH yVault
WETH yVault
YVWETH
$ 2.777,8
+%0,28
-%0,02
+%9,42
$ 9,26M
--
4
xSUSHI
xSUSHI
XSUSHI
$ 0,31055
+%0,62
-%0,03
+%13,57
$ 2,42M
--
5
Cream
Cream
CREAM
$ 0,704472
+%0,18
-%0,03
+%43,21
$ 1,99M
$ 428,59
6
Keep3rV1
Keep3rV1
KP3R
$ 0,977274
+%0,05
-%0,01
+%9,25
$ 470,98K
$ 194,37
7
PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power
PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power
CVP
$ 0,00233202
%0,00
-%0,03
+%10,36
$ 112,45K
$ 10,49
8
Kaon
Kaon
KAON
$ 5,36E-6
%0,00
+%0,04
-%11,84
$ 56,32K
--
9
Woofy
Woofy
WOOFY
$ 0,00231061
+%0,15
-%0,02
+%11,01
$ 40,92K
$ 461,66
10
Pickle Finance
Pickle Finance
PICKLE
$ 0,01414989
%0,00
-%0,02
+%9,26
$ 28,49K
$ 1,39

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Yearn Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Yearn Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 10 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $152.94M.
What is the best-performing Yearn Ecosystem token right now?
Among Yearn Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, KAON has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.04% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Yearn Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 10 Yearn Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Yearn Ecosystem tokens include YFI, SUSHI, YVWETH. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Yearn Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Yearn Ecosystem tokens is approximately $152.94M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Yearn Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.