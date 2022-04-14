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Top Wojak-Themed Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Wojak-Themed sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Non-Playable Coin
Non-Playable Coin
NPC
$ 0.012836
-0.16%
-3.46%
+112.13%
$ 97.45M
$ 28.69M
2
Wojak
Wojak
WOJAK
$ 0.0000000636
+0.42%
-2.29%
-0.36%
$ 21.41M
$ 4.12T
3
Harmony
Harmony
ONE
$ 0.0007459
+1.01%
-3.54%
+1.29%
$ 11.12M
$ 219.46M
4
Chudjak
Chudjak
CHUD
$ 0.00138356
-2.27%
-0.30%
+29.11%
$ 1.28M
$ 138.59K
5
Retard Finder Coin
Retard Finder Coin
RFC
$ 0.0003928
+0.14%
-0.15%
-0.36%
$ 391.22K
$ 13.92K
6
DOOMER
DOOMER
DOOMER
$ 0.00041875
+1.33%
-0.01%
+17.26%
$ 375.38K
$ 986.15
7
Boomer
Boomer
BOOMER
$ 0.00035508
+0.16%
-0.04%
+22.62%
$ 329.13K
$ 1.95K
8
Based Chad
Based Chad
CHAD
$ 4.43E-6
-1.56%
-11.71%
+38.87%
$ 306.93K
--
9
Wifejak
Wifejak
WIFE
$ 0.00025939
+0.09%
-0.00%
+35.88%
$ 259.39K
$ 2.35K
10
Zoomer
Zoomer
ZOOMER
$ 0.00023961
+0.19%
+0.58%
+49.77%
$ 238.33K
$ 12.81K
11
PumpMindVirus
PumpMindVirus
PMV
$ 0.0002032
+0.16%
-0.02%
+8.63%
$ 203.10K
$ 1.05K
12
Cope
Cope
COPE
$ 0.00010776
-1.03%
-0.07%
+10.48%
$ 96.22K
$ 1.09K
13
FATGF
FATGF
FATGF
$ 9.103E-5
-0.03%
+1.56%
+28.23%
$ 89.61K
--
14
Soyjak
Soyjak
SOY
$ 0.00013186
+0.17%
-0.05%
-14.06%
$ 66.11K
$ 1.93K
15
forever alone
forever alone
ALONE
$ 4.498E-5
+1.56%
+9.24%
-4.24%
$ 44.96K
--
16
Brainlet
Brainlet
BRAINLET
$ 3.759E-5
+0.21%
-5.04%
+15.48%
$ 37.57K
--
17
Purple Wojak
Purple Wojak
PURK
$ 1.585E-5
+0.19%
-2.76%
+1.47%
$ 15.83K
--
18
Ameliajak
Ameliajak
AMELIAJAK
$ 1.414E-5
+0.21%
0.00%
+13.21%
$ 14.13K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Wojak-Themed tokens and why are they popular?
Wojak-Themed tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 18 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $133.73M.
What is the best-performing Wojak-Themed token right now?
Among Wojak-Themed tokens tracked on MEXC, ALONE has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 9.24% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Wojak-Themed tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 18 Wojak-Themed tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Wojak-Themed tokens include NPC, WOJAK, ONE. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Wojak-Themed category?
The combined market capitalization of all Wojak-Themed tokens is approximately $133.73M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Wojak-Themed sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.