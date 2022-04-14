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Top Unichain Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Unichain Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00013
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.05%
$ 74.80B
$ 103.25M
2
Hyperliquid
Hyperliquid
HYPE
$ 81.7
-0.06%
+0.58%
+17.34%
$ 20.65B
$ 40.03K
3
Wrapped stETH
Wrapped stETH
WSTETH
$ 3,058.16
+0.25%
-0.02%
+9.30%
$ 11.59B
$ 6.35M
4
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 78,955.03
+0.05%
-2.33%
+14.20%
$ 9.19B
$ 2.88
5
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 11.412
-0.09%
-3.53%
+9.17%
$ 7.49B
$ 70.83K
6
Wrapped eETH
Wrapped eETH
WEETH
$ 2,676.2
0.00%
-2.52%
+9.74%
$ 4.37B
$ 0.03
7
USDT0
USDT0
USDT0
$ 0.999851
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.05%
$ 4.06B
$ 122.17M
8
UNISWAP
UNISWAP
UNI
$ 4.297
-0.44%
-2.47%
+20.14%
$ 2.68B
$ 155.28K
9
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
RSETH
$ 2,646.29
+0.24%
-0.02%
+9.31%
$ 1.10B
$ 284.10K
10
Rocket Pool ETH
Rocket Pool ETH
RETH
$ 2,874.53
+0.32%
-0.02%
+9.31%
$ 919.64M
$ 1.39M
11
Jupiter
Jupiter
JUP
$ 0.2166
-0.32%
-3.64%
+20.58%
$ 719.84M
$ 1.74M
12
Kraken Wrapped BTC
Kraken Wrapped BTC
KBTC
$ 78,768
-0.01%
-0.02%
+13.83%
$ 585.88M
$ 2.06M
13
Bonk
Bonk
BONK
$ 0.00000305
-0.23%
-9.83%
+24.67%
$ 268.12M
$ 353.92B
14
Universal BTC
Universal BTC
UNIBTC
$ 74,986
+0.41%
-0.06%
+9.08%
$ 223.55M
$ 4.51K
15
dogwifhat sol
dogwifhat sol
WIF
$ 0.202
0.00%
-12.07%
+39.17%
$ 201.57M
$ 7.79M
16
1INCH
1INCH
1INCH
$ 0.08951
+0.02%
-2.78%
+3.30%
$ 126.33M
$ 676.95K
17
Frax USD
Frax USD
FRXUSD
$ 0.999862
+0.02%
0.00%
-0.01%
$ 111.81M
$ 5.62M
18
Renzo Restaked ETH
Renzo Restaked ETH
EZETH
$ 2,663.25
+0.27%
-0.02%
+9.24%
$ 110.87M
$ 649.91K
19
Wrapped Savings rUSD
Wrapped Savings rUSD
WSRUSD
$ 1.095
0.00%
0.00%
+0.09%
$ 65.75M
--
20
Bedrock BTC
Bedrock BTC
BRBTC
$ 62,482
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 50.03M
$ 127.66
21
Venus
Venus
XVS
$ 3.0379
+0.26%
-3.03%
+6.81%
$ 49.51M
$ 17.39K
22
Wrapped XPL
Wrapped XPL
WXPL
$ 0.092338
+0.75%
-0.07%
+13.08%
$ 43.41M
$ 3.99M
23
Euler Finance
Euler Finance
EUL
$ 1.3857
-1.14%
+2.94%
+10.92%
$ 33.91M
$ 62.23K
24
Wrapped FRAX
Wrapped FRAX
WFRAX
$ 0.296625
+0.02%
-0.02%
+1.16%
$ 15.94M
$ 169.48K
25
RigoBlock
RigoBlock
GRG
$ 0.397239
0.00%
+0.01%
+17.72%
$ 2.94M
$ 7.94
26
ORA Coin
ORA Coin
ORA
$ 0.00606614
+5.94%
+0.25%
+10.59%
$ 1.01M
$ 31.38
27
OpenUSDT
OpenUSDT
OUSDT
$ 0.999925
0.00%
0.00%
+0.06%
$ 784.98K
$ 1.17M
28
Reservoir rUSD
Reservoir rUSD
RUSD
$ 1.002
+0.10%
-0.00%
+0.10%
$ 272.52K
$ 1.32K
29
Hooffather
Hooffather
HOOF
$ 1.37443E-7
+30.76%
-0.29%
+30.76%
$ 13.74K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Unichain Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Unichain Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 29 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $139.47B.
What is the best-performing Unichain Ecosystem token right now?
Among Unichain Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, EUL has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 2.94% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Unichain Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 29 Unichain Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Unichain Ecosystem tokens include USDC, HYPE, WSTETH. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Unichain Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Unichain Ecosystem tokens is approximately $139.47B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Unichain Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.