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Top Trump-Affiliated Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Trump-Affiliated sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USD1
USD1
USD1
$ 0.99967
0.00%
-0.04%
0.00%
$ 4.39B
$ 2.72M
2
WLFI
WLFI
WLFI
$ 0.05866
-0.58%
+0.36%
-4.82%
$ 1.86B
$ 3.32M
3
OFFICIAL TRUMP
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP
$ 2.195
-1.04%
-11.67%
+30.71%
$ 521.36M
$ 4.05M
4
Melania Meme
Melania Meme
MELANIA
$ 0.10557
-2.16%
-6.55%
+32.97%
$ 104.78M
$ 657.04K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Trump-Affiliated tokens and why are they popular?
Trump-Affiliated tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 4 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $6.88B.
What is the best-performing Trump-Affiliated token right now?
Among Trump-Affiliated tokens tracked on MEXC, WLFI has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.36% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Trump-Affiliated tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 4 Trump-Affiliated tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Trump-Affiliated tokens include USD1, WLFI, TRUMP. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Trump-Affiliated category?
The combined market capitalization of all Trump-Affiliated tokens is approximately $6.88B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Trump-Affiliated sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.