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Top Trading Card RWA Platform Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Trading Card RWA Platform sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
READY
READY
READY
$ 0.008082
-2.19%
+13.97%
-3.36%
$ 7.49M
$ 2.15M
2
Charred Treasures
Charred Treasures
CHARRED
$ 0.822052
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 1.32M
$ 32.70
3
Collector Crypt
Collector Crypt
CARDS
$ 0.17578
+3.67%
-11.83%
+1.00%
--
$ 751.54K
4
Collect on Fanable
Collect on Fanable
COLLECT
$ 0.06668
+0.94%
+5.43%
+36.40%
--
$ 1.75M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Trading Card RWA Platform tokens and why are they popular?
Trading Card RWA Platform tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 4 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $8.80M.
What is the best-performing Trading Card RWA Platform token right now?
Among Trading Card RWA Platform tokens tracked on MEXC, READY has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 13.97% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Trading Card RWA Platform tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 4 Trading Card RWA Platform tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Trading Card RWA Platform tokens include READY, CHARRED, CARDS. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Trading Card RWA Platform category?
The combined market capitalization of all Trading Card RWA Platform tokens is approximately $8.80M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Trading Card RWA Platform sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.