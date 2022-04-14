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Top Tokenized Pre-IPO Stocks Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Tokenized Pre-IPO Stocks sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Xai
Xai
XAI
$ 0.007438
-0.19%
-2.44%
+2.45%
$ 15.35M
$ 12.36M
2
Anthropic PreStocks
Anthropic PreStocks
ANTHROPIC
$ 829.28
+1.93%
+0.02%
-3.71%
$ 6.12M
$ 164.85K
3
OpenAI PreStocks
OpenAI PreStocks
OPENAI
$ 1,288.46
-0.84%
+0.01%
-1.37%
$ 1.81M
$ 1.22M
4
Anduril PreStocks
Anduril PreStocks
ANDURIL
$ 139.68
+2.93%
+0.02%
+10.51%
$ 1.43M
$ 166.39K
5
Kalshi PreStocks
Kalshi PreStocks
KALSHI
$ 773.15
0.00%
+0.12%
+8.68%
$ 1.01M
$ 781.36
6
Polymarket PreStocks
Polymarket PreStocks
POLYMARKET
$ 148.26
+3.09%
+0.02%
+5.42%
$ 714.47K
$ 3.50K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Tokenized Pre-IPO Stocks tokens and why are they popular?
Tokenized Pre-IPO Stocks tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 6 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $26.44M.
What is the best-performing Tokenized Pre-IPO Stocks token right now?
Among Tokenized Pre-IPO Stocks tokens tracked on MEXC, KALSHI has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.12% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Tokenized Pre-IPO Stocks tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 6 Tokenized Pre-IPO Stocks tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Tokenized Pre-IPO Stocks tokens include XAI, ANTHROPIC, OPENAI. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Tokenized Pre-IPO Stocks category?
The combined market capitalization of all Tokenized Pre-IPO Stocks tokens is approximately $26.44M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Tokenized Pre-IPO Stocks sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.