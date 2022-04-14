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Top Tokenized Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Tokenized Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
$ 770.05
+0.03%
+0.05%
-0.74%
$ 166.47M
$ 100.60
2
$ 775.74
+0.07%
+0.02%
-0.74%
$ 69.68M
$ 135.55
3
$ 771.54
+0.02%
+0.02%
-0.77%
$ 42.66M
$ 244.45
4
$ 712.21
+0.11%
-0.03%
-1.46%
$ 35.79M
$ 280.14
5
Nasdaq xStock
Nasdaq xStock
QQQX
$ 709.14
+0.18%
0.00%
-1.57%
$ 35.24M
$ 1.42M
6
$ 62.5
+1.11%
+2.23%
+3.58%
$ 28.32M
$ 9.42K
7
$ 86.7
-0.01%
+1.05%
+0.30%
$ 19.24M
$ 1.18K
8
$ 104.25
+0.59%
+1.10%
+1.09%
$ 17.72M
$ 963.26
9
$ 101.42
0.00%
+0.46%
+0.03%
$ 14.36M
$ 1.05K
10
$ 87.4
+0.35%
+0.55%
+3.65%
$ 13.92M
$ 1.19K
11
$ 168.33
0.00%
-0.30%
-1.20%
$ 12.66M
$ 638.25
12
$ 110.75
0.00%
+0.16%
+1.30%
$ 11.57M
$ 940.06
13
$ 111.87
-0.01%
+0.34%
+0.11%
$ 11.21M
$ 940.51
14
$ 83.59
+0.25%
+2.06%
+0.88%
$ 10.04M
$ 1.32K
15
Gold xStock
Gold xStock
GLDX
$ 427.96
+0.05%
0.00%
+3.86%
$ 9.80M
$ 274.87K
16
$ 488.19
0.00%
+0.57%
-0.88%
$ 9.27M
$ 204.52
17
Energy Web
Energy Web
EWT
$ 0.29731
-0.27%
-3.69%
+11.49%
$ 8.94M
$ 92.19K
18
$ 68.54
+0.25%
+1.92%
+0.93%
$ 7.60M
$ 1.45K
19
$ 70.14
+0.26%
-0.13%
-4.50%
$ 6.45M
$ 1.52K
20
$ 227.01
0.00%
0.00%
-0.17%
$ 5.60M
$ 442.90
21
TQQQ xStock
TQQQ xStock
TQQQX
$ 69.28
-0.01%
-0.00%
-2.48%
$ 3.74M
$ 13.47K
22
$ 301.5
+0.04%
+0.15%
-1.24%
$ 3.50M
$ 352.44
23
$ 102.21
+0.01%
+0.01%
+0.03%
$ 3.36M
$ 1.03K
24
$ 77
0.00%
-0.04%
-1.32%
$ 3.12M
$ 1.36K
25
$ 96.57
0.00%
+2.81%
+8.70%
$ 2.63M
$ 1.16K
26
Vanguard xStock
Vanguard xStock
VTIX
$ 389.06
-0.12%
+0.01%
-0.07%
$ 1.80M
$ 40.24K
27
$ 180.59
+0.76%
+2.66%
+0.30%
$ 1.09M
$ 617.09
28
$ 78.99
-0.01%
+0.47%
-0.20%
$ 1.03M
$ 1.32K
29
$ 426.41
+0.34%
+0.54%
+3.63%
$ 837.15K
$ 248.50
30
$ 513.91
+0.31%
+0.39%
-2.68%
$ 826.00K
$ 196.57
31
Russell 2000 xStock
Russell 2000 xStock
IWMX
$ 299.5
0.00%
--
-0.42%
$ 619.01K
$ 250.89
32
$ 115.79
+0.69%
+0.67%
-8.55%
$ 591.02K
$ 1.19K
33
DeFi
DeFi
DEFI
$ 0.0001558
0.00%
-6.53%
+25.62%
$ 565.76K
$ 205.83M
34
TBLL xStock
TBLL xStock
TBLLX
$ 106.13
0.00%
--
+0.48%
$ 327.42K
$ 750.79
35
Core MSCI Emerging Markets xStock
Core MSCI Emerging Markets xStock
IEMGX
$ 81.41
0.00%
--
-45.69%
$ 256.87K
$ 187.86
36
$ 121.82
+0.36%
+0.01%
+0.94%
$ 253.17K
$ 919.96
37
Schwab International Equity xStock
Schwab International Equity xStock
SCHFX
$ 28.84
0.00%
--
+1.48%
$ 195.68K
$ 507.36
38
$ 4.894
-0.60%
-0.82%
+8.51%
$ 86.62K
$ 20.66K
39
$ 26.32
-0.08%
0.00%
+1.50%
$ 27.43K
$ 3.73K
40
$ 50.07
+0.06%
+1.29%
+0.85%
$ 17.73K
$ 2.05K
41
$ 234.5
-0.40%
-0.07%
-5.49%
$ 11.86K
$ 425.68
42
$ 96.02
+0.33%
+0.63%
+1.06%
$ 7.34K
$ 1.07K
43
$ 169.42
+0.77%
+0.97%
+3.82%
$ 3.34K
$ 645.46
44
$ 56.45
+0.61%
+2.53%
-1.72%
--
$ 1.98K
45
$ 48.45
+0.06%
+4.48%
+7.04%
--
$ 2.07K
46
Sherwood Protocol
Sherwood Protocol
WOOD
$ 0.00594
+1.08%
-12.62%
-6.59%
--
$ 9.80M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Tokenized Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) tokens and why are they popular?
Tokenized Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 46 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $561.41M.
What is the best-performing Tokenized Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) token right now?
Among Tokenized Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) tokens tracked on MEXC, URAON has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 4.48% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Tokenized Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 46 Tokenized Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Tokenized Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) tokens include SPYX, IVVON, SPYON. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Tokenized Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) category?
The combined market capitalization of all Tokenized Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) tokens is approximately $561.41M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Tokenized Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.