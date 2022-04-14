Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up

Top Terra Classic Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Terra Classic Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Ethereum
Ethereum
ETH
$ 2,463.47
+0.04%
-1.88%
+9.55%
$ 296.92B
$ 160.54K
2
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 79,029.55
+0.05%
-2.33%
+14.20%
$ 9.19B
$ 2.88
3
Avalanche
Avalanche
AVAX
$ 7.377
+0.19%
-3.75%
+9.63%
$ 3.19B
$ 87.85K
4
SHIBAINU
SHIBAINU
SHIB
$ 0.000005349
+0.02%
-6.00%
+12.36%
$ 3.14B
$ 485.49B
5
UNISWAP
UNISWAP
UNI
$ 4.301
-0.44%
-2.47%
+20.14%
$ 2.68B
$ 155.28K
6
TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD
USTC
$ 0.005433
-0.99%
-1.29%
+7.59%
$ 30.19M
$ 12.18M
7
Juris Protocol
Juris Protocol
JURIS
$ 2.64E-6
+0.38%
-0.79%
-7.04%
$ 1.30M
--
8
Lunc Cookie Do Coin
Lunc Cookie Do Coin
DO
$ 1.014E-9
-0.88%
-6.04%
-9.71%
$ 371.06K
--
9
Mirror Protocol
Mirror Protocol
MIR
$ 0.00378074
-0.02%
+0.01%
+13.40%
$ 293.91K
$ 1.36K
10
Thorstarter
Thorstarter
XRUNE
$ 0.00032058
0.00%
--
+6.37%
$ 152.27K
$ 46.81
11
Orion Money
Orion Money
ORION
$ 0.00057163
+0.14%
+0.01%
-0.16%
$ 98.60K
$ 167.34
12
DeFiato
DeFiato
DFIAT
$ 0.00058765
+0.35%
--
+7.75%
$ 87.67K
$ 254.41
13
Selenium
Selenium
SELE
$ 0.00740132
+0.50%
-0.07%
-8.58%
$ 46.32K
$ 58.40
14
GarudaX
GarudaX
GRDX
$ 0.00084763
+0.55%
-0.02%
+9.89%
$ 29.61K
$ 183.67
15
Terraport
Terraport
TERRA
$ 0.001017
0.00%
-2.59%
-17.78%
--
$ 106.36K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Terra Classic Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Terra Classic Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 15 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $315.15B.
What is the best-performing Terra Classic Ecosystem token right now?
Among Terra Classic Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, MIR has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.01% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Terra Classic Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 15 Terra Classic Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Terra Classic Ecosystem tokens include ETH, WBTC, AVAX. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Terra Classic Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Terra Classic Ecosystem tokens is approximately $315.15B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Terra Classic Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.