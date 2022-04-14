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Top Terminal of Truths Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Terminal of Truths sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN
$ 0.20294
+5.22%
+7.92%
+36.72%
$ 201.91M
$ 2.70M
2
Decentraland
Decentraland
MANA
$ 0.07384
+0.04%
-3.83%
+10.63%
$ 146.70M
$ 742.85K
3
Goatseus Maximus
Goatseus Maximus
GOAT
$ 0.01618
+0.56%
-2.76%
+21.66%
$ 16.23M
$ 5.41M
4
infinite backrooms
infinite backrooms
IB
$ 3.164E-5
+0.22%
-3.63%
+13.98%
$ 31.57K
--
5
cat girl
cat girl
CATGF
$ 2.5E-5
+0.24%
-3.27%
+12.87%
$ 24.98K
--
6
Sydney
Sydney
SYDNEY
$ 2.245E-5
0.00%
0.00%
+16.56%
$ 22.42K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Terminal of Truths tokens and why are they popular?
Terminal of Truths tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 6 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $364.92M.
What is the best-performing Terminal of Truths token right now?
Among Terminal of Truths tokens tracked on MEXC, FARTCOIN has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 7.92% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Terminal of Truths tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 6 Terminal of Truths tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Terminal of Truths tokens include FARTCOIN, MANA, GOAT. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Terminal of Truths category?
The combined market capitalization of all Terminal of Truths tokens is approximately $364.92M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Terminal of Truths sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.