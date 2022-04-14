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Top Tap to Earn Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Tap to Earn sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Notcoin
Notcoin
NOT
$ 0.0004138
+0.49%
-2.64%
+3.63%
$ 41.10M
$ 151.44M
2
Catizen
Catizen
CATI
$ 0.04962
+0.43%
-3.52%
+1.38%
$ 22.39M
$ 1.17M
3
Hamster Kombat
Hamster Kombat
HMSTR
$ 0.0001801
-0.22%
-3.23%
+1.75%
$ 11.58M
$ 466.86M
4
MECCA
MECCA
MEA
$ 0.0002779
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 815.17K
$ 5.06
5
MemeFi
MemeFi
MEMEFI
$ 2.037E-5
0.00%
0.00%
-68.43%
$ 203.67K
--
6
WURK
WURK
WURK
$ 0.0001481
-1.24%
-0.06%
+10.16%
$ 148.04K
$ 2.27K
7
Bull
Bull
BULL
$ 0.0001426
-0.63%
-10.46%
-6.05%
$ 141.29K
$ 331.02M
8
Holdcoin
Holdcoin
HOLD
$ 7.22E-6
0.00%
+7.84%
+7.28%
$ 72.17K
--
9
DoctorX
DoctorX
DRX
$ 1.7797E-7
0.00%
+5.38%
+12.27%
$ 36.15K
--
10
Zoo
Zoo
ZOO
$ 9.2852E-8
0.00%
-0.03%
+4.36%
$ 24.52K
--
11
MBD Financials
MBD Financials
MBD
$ 3.79534E-7
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 12.55K
--
12
SOEX
SOEX
SOEX
$ 0.008394
-0.08%
+5.31%
-15.59%
--
$ 1.11M
13
Bityuan
Bityuan
BTY
$ 0.02533
-0.16%
-1.21%
+7.24%
--
$ 152.78K
14
Roboton
Roboton
DCT
$ 0.005843
0.00%
-0.10%
-0.15%
--
$ 3.87M
15
BCAT
BCAT
BCAT
$ 0.00003393
+0.18%
-7.33%
-22.91%
--
$ 1.44B

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Tap to Earn tokens and why are they popular?
Tap to Earn tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 15 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $76.53M.
What is the best-performing Tap to Earn token right now?
Among Tap to Earn tokens tracked on MEXC, HOLD has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 7.84% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Tap to Earn tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 15 Tap to Earn tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Tap to Earn tokens include NOT, CATI, HMSTR. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Tap to Earn category?
The combined market capitalization of all Tap to Earn tokens is approximately $76.53M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Tap to Earn sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.