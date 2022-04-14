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Top Synthetic Issuer Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Synthetic Issuer sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
AWE Network
AWE Network
AWE
$ 0.06224
+0.71%
-2.18%
-0.77%
$ 120.45M
$ 908.13K
2
SNX
SNX
SNX
$ 0.2316
+0.31%
-1.96%
+12.97%
$ 79.20M
$ 655.70K
3
UMA
UMA
UMA
$ 0.3713
+0.30%
-1.75%
+10.75%
$ 33.52M
$ 149.07K
4
Cryptex Finance
Cryptex Finance
CTX
$ 0.34633
+0.06%
+0.18%
+22.01%
$ 3.23M
$ 570.12K
5
Indigo Protocol
Indigo Protocol
INDY
$ 0.101511
+0.10%
-0.05%
+8.55%
$ 1.94M
$ 665.20
6
Offshift
Offshift
XFT
$ 0.063657
+0.19%
-0.04%
+4.66%
$ 640.93K
$ 1.35K
7
Jarvis
Jarvis
JARVIS
$ 0.01498527
-0.19%
+0.01%
+15.79%
$ 632.93K
$ 23.37
8
Mirror Protocol
Mirror Protocol
MIR
$ 0.00378074
-0.02%
+0.01%
+13.40%
$ 293.91K
$ 1.36K
9
Dafi Protocol
Dafi Protocol
DAFI
$ 0.00011902
0.00%
--
+10.10%
$ 136.07K
$ 125.87
10
Mettalex
Mettalex
MTLX
$ 0.03012156
0.00%
-0.01%
+10.99%
$ 122.37K
$ 14.37
11
Selenium
Selenium
SELE
$ 0.00740132
+0.50%
-0.07%
-8.58%
$ 46.32K
$ 58.40
12
Meteora
Meteora
MET
$ 0.2114
-0.88%
-9.75%
-4.40%
--
$ 587.22K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Synthetic Issuer tokens and why are they popular?
Synthetic Issuer tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 12 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $240.22M.
What is the best-performing Synthetic Issuer token right now?
Among Synthetic Issuer tokens tracked on MEXC, CTX has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.18% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Synthetic Issuer tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 12 Synthetic Issuer tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Synthetic Issuer tokens include AWE, SNX, UMA. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Synthetic Issuer category?
The combined market capitalization of all Synthetic Issuer tokens is approximately $240.22M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Synthetic Issuer sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.