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Top Swellchain Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Swellchain Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 79,020.33
+0.05%
-2.33%
+14.20%
$ 9.19B
$ 2.88
2
Ethena USDe
Ethena USDe
USDE
$ 0.9999
-0.01%
-0.01%
-0.06%
$ 4.49B
$ 140.36K
3
Wrapped eETH
Wrapped eETH
WEETH
$ 2,676.2
0.00%
-2.52%
+9.74%
$ 4.37B
$ 0.03
4
Ethena Staked USDe
Ethena Staked USDe
SUSDE
$ 1.24
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.33B
$ 25.57M
5
Ethena
Ethena
ENA
$ 0.14386
+0.01%
-8.36%
+55.04%
$ 1.33B
$ 180.55M
6
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
RSETH
$ 2,646.29
+0.24%
-0.02%
+9.31%
$ 1.10B
$ 284.10K
7
Lombard BTC
Lombard BTC
LBTC
$ 79,138
+0.03%
-0.02%
+13.92%
$ 811.34M
$ 1.01M
8
Euler Finance
Euler Finance
EUL
$ 1.3881
-1.14%
+2.94%
+10.92%
$ 33.91M
$ 62.23K
9
Restaked Swell ETH
Restaked Swell ETH
RSWETH
$ 2,633.38
+0.21%
-0.02%
+9.05%
$ 30.11M
$ 6.67K
10
Swell Network
Swell Network
SWELL
$ 0.0006685
+0.77%
+4.49%
+9.43%
$ 3.30M
$ 82.50M
11
King Protocol
King Protocol
KING
$ 232.88
+0.24%
-0.03%
+14.65%
$ 1.46M
$ 96.28
12
Stargate Bridged USDT0
Stargate Bridged USDT0
USDT0
$ 0.999887
0.00%
0.00%
+0.06%
$ 1.08M
$ 41.36K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Swellchain Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Swellchain Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 12 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $22.69B.
What is the best-performing Swellchain Ecosystem token right now?
Among Swellchain Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, SWELL has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 4.49% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Swellchain Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 12 Swellchain Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Swellchain Ecosystem tokens include WBTC, USDE, WEETH. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Swellchain Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Swellchain Ecosystem tokens is approximately $22.69B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Swellchain Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.