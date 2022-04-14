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Top Sticker-Themed Coins Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Sticker-Themed Coins sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Utya
Utya
UTYA
$ 0.04236313
-0.36%
-0.09%
+31.54%
$ 42.36M
$ 582.98K
2
Tony from TON
Tony from TON
TONY
$ 0.00055964
-0.19%
-0.07%
+0.45%
$ 559.64K
$ 4.08K
3
Paper Plane
Paper Plane
PLANE
$ 0.00320419
-0.28%
-0.00%
+20.06%
$ 313.75K
$ 912.48
4
Cubigator
Cubigator
CUB
$ 4.586E-5
0.00%
0.00%
+8.91%
$ 45.86K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Sticker-Themed Coins tokens and why are they popular?
Sticker-Themed Coins tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 4 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $43.28M.
What is the best-performing Sticker-Themed Coins token right now?
Among Sticker-Themed Coins tokens tracked on MEXC, CUB has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.00% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Sticker-Themed Coins tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 4 Sticker-Themed Coins tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Sticker-Themed Coins tokens include UTYA, TONY, PLANE. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Sticker-Themed Coins category?
The combined market capitalization of all Sticker-Themed Coins tokens is approximately $43.28M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Sticker-Themed Coins sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.