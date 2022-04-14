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Top Rollups-as-a-Service (RaaS) Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Rollups-as-a-Service (RaaS) sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Espresso
Espresso
ESP
$ 0.09101
+0.52%
+2.20%
+13.87%
$ 47.36M
$ 855.44K
2
AnkrNetwork
AnkrNetwork
ANKR
$ 0.004085
+0.27%
+0.91%
+16.92%
$ 40.84M
$ 14.02M
3
$ 0.006305
+0.24%
-3.39%
+3.10%
$ 40.21M
$ 9.24M
4
Dymension
Dymension
DYM
$ 0.0156
+0.33%
-2.77%
+3.14%
$ 8.40M
$ 4.38M
5
ERA
ERA
ERA
$ 0.05625
-0.76%
-3.18%
-1.30%
$ 8.37M
$ 1.19M
6
Gelato
Gelato
GEL
$ 0.00085237
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 240.67K
$ 6.80

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Rollups-as-a-Service (RaaS) tokens and why are they popular?
Rollups-as-a-Service (RaaS) tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 6 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $145.42M.
What is the best-performing Rollups-as-a-Service (RaaS) token right now?
Among Rollups-as-a-Service (RaaS) tokens tracked on MEXC, ESP has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 2.20% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Rollups-as-a-Service (RaaS) tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 6 Rollups-as-a-Service (RaaS) tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Rollups-as-a-Service (RaaS) tokens include ESP, ANKR, ALTLAYER. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Rollups-as-a-Service (RaaS) category?
The combined market capitalization of all Rollups-as-a-Service (RaaS) tokens is approximately $145.42M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Rollups-as-a-Service (RaaS) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.