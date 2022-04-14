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Top Polygon zkEVM Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Polygon zkEVM Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00009
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.05%
$ 74.80B
$ 103.25M
2
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 79,081.58
+0.05%
-2.33%
+14.20%
$ 9.19B
$ 2.88
3
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 11.424
-0.09%
-3.53%
+9.17%
$ 7.49B
$ 70.83K
4
PancakeSwap
PancakeSwap
CAKE
$ 1.726
-0.17%
-3.80%
+7.82%
$ 606.26M
$ 336.42K
5
Frax Ether
Frax Ether
FRXETH
$ 2,456.72
+0.58%
-0.02%
+9.70%
$ 151.76M
$ 450.34K
6
Frax USD
Frax USD
FRXUSD
$ 0.999862
+0.02%
0.00%
-0.01%
$ 111.81M
$ 5.62M
7
AnkrNetwork
AnkrNetwork
ANKR
$ 0.004087
+0.27%
+0.91%
+16.92%
$ 40.84M
$ 14.02M
8
Wrapped POL
Wrapped POL
WPOL
$ 0.123958
+1.11%
+0.07%
+53.06%
$ 29.41M
$ 24.70M
9
FRAX
FRAX
FRAX
$ 0.2999
-0.23%
-2.32%
+1.42%
$ 26.42M
$ 228.18K
10
Kyber Network
Kyber Network
KNC
$ 0.11427
+0.07%
-3.37%
+8.11%
$ 23.80M
$ 472.51K
11
Ankr Staked ETH
Ankr Staked ETH
ANKRETH
$ 3,021.31
0.00%
--
+9.41%
$ 20.59M
$ 104.03
12
Wrapped FRAX
Wrapped FRAX
WFRAX
$ 0.296625
+0.02%
-0.02%
+1.16%
$ 15.94M
$ 169.48K
13
balancer
balancer
BAL
$ 0.11784
+0.08%
-2.64%
+5.24%
$ 8.18M
$ 467.47K
14
Quickswap
Quickswap
QUICK
$ 0.009091
+0.60%
-2.41%
+9.85%
$ 6.92M
$ 6.16M
15
Aussie Dollar Token
Aussie Dollar Token
AUDX
$ 0.717874
+0.15%
+0.00%
+0.82%
$ 2.27M
$ 23.60K
16
Antfarm Token
Antfarm Token
ATF
$ 0.081359
0.00%
--
+9.63%
$ 446.67K
$ 350.04
17
Smart Layer Network
Smart Layer Network
SLN
$ 0.000306
0.00%
--
+0.53%
$ 24.85K
$ 3.62

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Polygon zkEVM Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Polygon zkEVM Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 17 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $92.53B.
What is the best-performing Polygon zkEVM Ecosystem token right now?
Among Polygon zkEVM Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, ANKR has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.91% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Polygon zkEVM Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 17 Polygon zkEVM Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Polygon zkEVM Ecosystem tokens include USDC, WBTC, LINK. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Polygon zkEVM Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Polygon zkEVM Ecosystem tokens is approximately $92.53B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Polygon zkEVM Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.