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Top PolitiFi Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the PolitiFi sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
DOGE
DOGE
DOGE
$ 0,08682
-%0,16
-%6,85
+%15,53
$ 14,73B
$ 189,73M
2
OFFICIAL TRUMP
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP
$ 2,195
-%1,04
-%11,67
+%30,71
$ 521,36M
$ 4,05M
3
Melania Meme
Melania Meme
MELANIA
$ 0,10624
-%2,16
-%6,55
+%32,97
$ 104,78M
$ 657,04K
4
ConstitutionDAO
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE
$ 0,00823
+%1,81
-%14,17
+%2,31
$ 41,29M
$ 14,33M
5
Dogelon Mars
Dogelon Mars
ELON
$ 0,00000003499
+%0,14
-%1,50
+%9,17
$ 34,83M
$ 2,50T
6
CORN
CORN
CORN
$ 0,02559
%0,00
+%0,87
+%1,43
$ 13,42M
$ 8,51M
7
Kekius Maximus
Kekius Maximus
KEKIUS
$ 0,007589
-%1,05
-%5,04
-%6,64
$ 7,52M
$ 12,61M
8
FIGHT
FIGHT
FIGHT
$ 0,003479
+%0,26
+%1,91
-%2,50
$ 7,11M
$ 19,68M
9
MARBLEX
MARBLEX
MBX
$ 0,02318
+%0,17
+%0,56
+%11,67
$ 6,44M
$ 2,47M
10
Star Atlas
Star Atlas
ATLAS
$ 0,000136
%0,00
-%4,90
+%5,43
$ 3,38M
$ 16,05M
11
Burnie Senders
Burnie Senders
BURNIE
$ 0,00243673
+%0,50
-%0,08
+%67,69
$ 2,36M
$ 422,62K
12
MAGA
MAGA
MAGATRUMP
$ 0,03223
%0,00
-%0,22
+%15,28
$ 1,42M
$ 1,61M
13
Jeo Boden
Jeo Boden
BODEN
$ 0,00147968
+%0,35
-%0,03
+%9,58
$ 1,02M
$ 19,31K
14
MAGA Hat
MAGA Hat
MAGA
$ 1,85E-6
+%0,54
-%1,16
+%15,63
$ 764,01K
--
15
Strategic Super Reserve
Strategic Super Reserve
SSR
$ 0,00066306
+%0,19
+%0,07
+%51,93
$ 663,06K
$ 9,56K
16
Strategic Bitcoin Reserve
Strategic Bitcoin Reserve
SBR
$ 0,02315658
%0,00
-%0,04
+%10,39
$ 487,26K
$ 384,55K
17
Patriot
Patriot
PATRIOT
$ 4,419E-5
+%0,45
%0,00
-%1,16
$ 441,80K
--
18
Doland Tremp
Doland Tremp
TREMP
$ 0,00389207
-%6,60
-%0,10
+%12,54
$ 389,01K
$ 4,57K
19
TrumpCoin
TrumpCoin
DJT
$ 3,461E-5
%0,00
+%5,44
+%26,59
$ 346,05K
--
20
FAFO
FAFO
FAFO
$ 0,00028737
+%0,36
-%0,03
+%15,55
$ 287,24K
$ 1,48K
21
Elon Trump Fart
Elon Trump Fart
ETF500
$ 0,00026703
+%0,37
-%0,04
+%11,27
$ 267,00K
$ 444,44
22
Pepe Trump
Pepe Trump
PTRUMP
$ 0,00026265
+%0,25
-%0,04
+%14,50
$ 260,60K
$ 13,49
23
Restore The Republic
Restore The Republic
RTR
$ 0,00025339
+%0,17
-%0,05
+%16,02
$ 253,39K
$ 1,29K
24
Kamala Horris
Kamala Horris
KAMA
$ 0,00021188
+%0,09
+%0,05
+%20,50
$ 210,94K
$ 1,61K
25
Super Trump
Super Trump
STRUMP
$ 7,24E-5
%0,00
-%2,00
+%9,85
$ 169,39K
--
26
Bull
Bull
BULL
$ 0,0001431
-%0,63
-%10,46
-%6,05
$ 141,29K
$ 331,02M
27
DogeFather
DogeFather
THE DOGEFATHER
$ 0,00013911
+%0,35
-%0,00
+%6,43
$ 138,91K
$ 1,03K
28
tooker kurlson
tooker kurlson
TOOKER
$ 0,00014018
+%0,19
-%0,06
+%43,01
$ 136,08K
$ 1,05K
29
SUITRUMP
SUITRUMP
SUITRUMP
$ 1,099E-5
-%0,18
-%6,61
+%7,12
$ 103,07K
--
30
Mini Donald
Mini Donald
BARRON
$ 9,266E-5
+%0,30
-%8,68
-%1,25
$ 92,65K
--
31
Dark MAGA
Dark MAGA
DMAGA
$ 7,759E-5
+%0,22
-%5,05
+%17,92
$ 77,56K
--
32
MAGA Coin ETH
MAGA Coin ETH
MAGA
$ 6,939E-5
%0,00
%0,00
%0,00
$ 69,39K
--
33
MAGAIBA
MAGAIBA
MAGAIBA
$ 5,573E-5
+%0,78
+%21,49
+%92,64
$ 55,72K
--
34
Trumpius Maximus
Trumpius Maximus
TRUMPIUS
$ 0,00111563
%0,00
--
+%5,34
$ 52,43K
$ 5,33
35
Doge Caucus
Doge Caucus
DOGECAUCUS
$ 0,04447342
+%0,34
+%0,03
+%20,71
$ 44,41K
$ 445,76
36
Gabin Noosum
Gabin Noosum
NOOSUM
$ 5,303E-5
+%0,23
+%10,81
+%61,92
$ 42,38K
--
37
MAGA PEPE
MAGA PEPE
MAGAPEPE
$ 1,001E-12
+%0,24
-%4,40
+%28,23
$ 42,09K
--
38
Trump Derangement Syndrome
Trump Derangement Syndrome
TDS
$ 3,986E-5
+%0,20
-%1,71
+%11,06
$ 39,85K
--
39
Elawn Moosk
Elawn Moosk
MOOSK
$ 3,19E-5
+%0,50
-%4,49
+%4,59
$ 31,89K
--
40
MAGA VP
MAGA VP
MVP
$ 0,00062839
%0,00
--
+%22,61
$ 28,52K
$ 246,33
41
Hunter Boden
Hunter Boden
HUNTBODEN
$ 2,838E-5
+%0,21
-%0,54
+%10,00
$ 28,38K
--
42
FreeTrump
FreeTrump
$TRUMP
$ 0,00026297
%0,00
--
%0,00
$ 26,30K
$ 19,51
43
Noooomeme
Noooomeme
NOOOO
$ 2,571E-5
%0,00
%0,00
+%27,21
$ 25,66K
--
44
MILEI Token
MILEI Token
MILEI
$ 0,00232666
%0,00
--
+%34,49
$ 23,27K
$ 118,70
45
Magaverse
Magaverse
MVRS
$ 2,14E-5
%0,00
%0,00
+%15,30
$ 21,39K
--
46
MAGA SHIBA
MAGA SHIBA
MAGASHIB
$ 4,95223E-13
+%0,22
-%7,65
-%16,47
$ 20,83K
--
47
Joeing737
Joeing737
JEOING737
$ 1,902E-5
+%0,21
-%4,42
+%39,75
$ 19,01K
--
48
THE EAR STAYS ON
THE EAR STAYS ON
EAR
$ 1,913E-5
%0,00
%0,00
+%29,69
$ 18,94K
--
49
Dogius Maximus
Dogius Maximus
DOGIUS
$ 1,885E-5
%0,00
%0,00
+%27,45
$ 18,85K
--
50
MAGA DOGE
MAGA DOGE
MAGADOGE
$ 4,46686E-13
+%0,22
%0,00
+%10,49
$ 18,79K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are PolitiFi tokens and why are they popular?
PolitiFi tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 61 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $15.48B.
What is the best-performing PolitiFi token right now?
Among PolitiFi tokens tracked on MEXC, MAGAIBA has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 21.49% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many PolitiFi tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 61 PolitiFi tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular PolitiFi tokens include DOGE, TRUMP, MELANIA. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the PolitiFi category?
The combined market capitalization of all PolitiFi tokens is approximately $15.48B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the PolitiFi sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.