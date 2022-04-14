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Top On-chain Gaming Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the On-chain Gaming sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
FLOKI
FLOKI
FLOKI
$ 0.00002676
+0.53%
-5.41%
+23.19%
$ 252.97M
$ 4.29B
2
WINK
WINK
WIN
$ 0.0000341
+0.21%
-2.07%
+8.66%
$ 33.78M
$ 1.65B
3
PlaysOut
PlaysOut
PLAY
$ 0.03829
-1.20%
+5.96%
+4.44%
$ 29.68M
$ 2.56M
4
QUEST
QUEST
$QUEST
$ 0.02617863
+0.16%
-0.08%
-60.70%
$ 4.35M
$ 23.72K
5
League of Traders
League of Traders
LOT
$ 0.00624
+0.08%
-3.51%
+7.36%
$ 2.47M
$ 10.07M
6
Phantasma Phoenix
Phantasma Phoenix
SOUL
$ 0.01172783
-0.02%
-0.10%
+6.63%
$ 1.61M
$ 18.21K
7
Shrapnel
Shrapnel
SHRAP
$ 0.00034208
+0.30%
-0.03%
+9.41%
$ 993.69K
$ 213.59
8
Sovrun
Sovrun
SOVRN
$ 0.00107612
+0.19%
+0.00%
+4.14%
$ 900.43K
$ 5.31K
9
LORDS
LORDS
LORDS
$ 0.0025877
+0.48%
-0.05%
+11.23%
$ 566.90K
$ 770.16
10
Deputy Dawgs
Deputy Dawgs
DDAWGS
$ 1.27E-6
0.00%
0.00%
+27.20%
$ 397.48K
--
11
Fishing Frenzy
Fishing Frenzy
FISH
$ 0.00123127
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 337.97K
$ 45.75
12
VEE
VEE
VEE
$ 3.357E-5
+0.75%
-2.06%
+7.67%
$ 222.36K
--
13
Arrland RUM
Arrland RUM
RUM
$ 0.00012636
+1.11%
+0.05%
+33.91%
$ 136.48K
$ 113.10
14
Fishwar
Fishwar
FISHW
$ 3.98E-6
-0.25%
-0.25%
+3.92%
$ 48.14K
--
15
Fate Adventure
Fate Adventure
FA
$ 0.00551498
+0.59%
-0.03%
+16.89%
$ 35.57K
$ 32.38
16
TriviAgent by Virtuals
TriviAgent by Virtuals
TRIVI
$ 2.83E-5
0.00%
0.00%
+20.32%
$ 26.77K
--
17
RICE AI
RICE AI
RICE
$ 0.005443
-1.99%
-2.03%
-7.99%
--
$ 12.24M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are On-chain Gaming tokens and why are they popular?
On-chain Gaming tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 17 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $328.52M.
What is the best-performing On-chain Gaming token right now?
Among On-chain Gaming tokens tracked on MEXC, PLAY has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 5.96% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many On-chain Gaming tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 17 On-chain Gaming tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular On-chain Gaming tokens include FLOKI, WIN, PLAY. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the On-chain Gaming category?
The combined market capitalization of all On-chain Gaming tokens is approximately $328.52M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the On-chain Gaming sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.