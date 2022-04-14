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Top NFT Marketplace Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the NFT Marketplace sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Blur
Blur
BLUR
$ 0.01666
+0.30%
-2.19%
+19.72%
$ 46.58M
$ 3.37M
2
ME
ME
ME
$ 0.06965
+0.17%
-1.48%
+14.81%
$ 37.44M
$ 1.03M
3
Tensor
Tensor
TNSR
$ 0.0346
+0.47%
-1.96%
+5.86%
$ 16.82M
$ 1.65M
4
NFTX
NFTX
NFTX
$ 11.2
0.00%
--
+0.18%
$ 7.28M
$ 15.38
5
Altura
Altura
ALU
$ 0.00501
+1.15%
-8.78%
+86.03%
$ 4.96M
$ 9.48M
6
ThetaDrop
ThetaDrop
TDROP
$ 0.00040912
+0.04%
+0.02%
+15.09%
$ 4.52M
$ 57.60K
7
ROACORE
ROACORE
ROA
$ 0.00347179
+0.05%
-0.00%
+11.19%
$ 2.72M
$ 40.48K
8
RARI
RARI
RARI
$ 0.088829
+1.67%
+0.07%
+10.48%
$ 2.18M
$ 87.59K
9
XOXNO
XOXNO
XOXNO
$ 0.02007146
-0.03%
+0.14%
+57.10%
$ 1.49M
$ 6.14K
10
LooksCoin
LooksCoin
LOOK
$ 0.00733874
0.00%
0.00%
-0.01%
$ 1.43M
$ 3.13K
11
Rebel Cars
Rebel Cars
RC
$ 0.005745
0.00%
-5.91%
-17.81%
$ 1.19M
$ 1.13M
12
sudoswap
sudoswap
SUDO
$ 0.03812164
+0.22%
-0.01%
+8.89%
$ 968.28K
$ 14.21
13
X2Y2
X2Y2
X2Y2
$ 0.00099832
0.00%
-0.02%
+8.98%
$ 838.76K
$ 6.89
14
Artrade
Artrade
ATR
$ 0.0006121
+0.25%
-1.54%
+18.86%
$ 771.81K
$ 65.33M
15
BORT
BORT
BORT
$ 0.00060719
-0.35%
-0.28%
+76.38%
$ 591.40K
$ 149.33K
16
Basilisk
Basilisk
BSX
$ 1.066E-5
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 251.24K
--
17
Nafter
Nafter
NAFT
$ 0.00028093
+0.04%
-0.02%
+2.42%
$ 210.92K
$ 265.24
18
Gameswap
Gameswap
GSWAP
$ 0.01837071
+0.34%
-0.02%
+11.31%
$ 202.70K
$ 19.11
19
Paintswap
Paintswap
BRUSH
$ 0.00046608
+0.54%
-0.00%
+16.54%
$ 189.92K
$ 167.19
20
LooksRare
LooksRare
LOOKS
$ 0.00017657
+0.12%
+0.03%
+3.90%
$ 175.32K
$ 96.62
21
BabyUnicorn
BabyUnicorn
BABYU
$ 4.868E-5
0.00%
0.00%
-31.21%
$ 48.67K
--
22
Virtua
Virtua
TVK
$ 0.00040253
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 32.98K
$ 313.54
23
UpOnly
UpOnly
UPO
$ 0.00017311
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 27.70K
$ 2.69
24
fxhash
fxhash
FXH
$ 3.47E-5
+2.78%
0.00%
-20.30%
$ 17.94K
--
25
Dagora
Dagora
DADA
$ 0.00016356
0.00%
--
+15.66%
$ 15.32K
$ 51.06
26
WATCHDOGS
WATCHDOGS
WATCH
$ 1.368E-5
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 13.68K
--
27
HoodMarket
HoodMarket
HM
$ 1.356E-5
-13.90%
-60.95%
-86.32%
$ 13.56K
--
28
Collect on Fanable
Collect on Fanable
COLLECT
$ 0.0666
+0.94%
+5.43%
+36.40%
--
$ 1.75M
29
Divo
Divo
DVO
$ 0.0061656
-0.15%
-2.07%
+9.32%
--
$ 3.22M
30
Nodewaves
Nodewaves
NWS
$ 0.000008598
0.00%
-23.92%
-11.14%
--
$ 50.98M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are NFT Marketplace tokens and why are they popular?
NFT Marketplace tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 30 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $130.98M.
What is the best-performing NFT Marketplace token right now?
Among NFT Marketplace tokens tracked on MEXC, COLLECT has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 5.43% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many NFT Marketplace tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 30 NFT Marketplace tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular NFT Marketplace tokens include BLUR, ME, TNSR. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the NFT Marketplace category?
The combined market capitalization of all NFT Marketplace tokens is approximately $130.98M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the NFT Marketplace sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.