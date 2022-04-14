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Top Liquid Restaking Governance Tokens Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Liquid Restaking Governance Tokens sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Ether.Fi Foundation
Ether.Fi Foundation
ETHFI
$ 0.5751
+0.42%
-7.40%
+11.15%
$ 505.68M
$ 9.22M
2
Pendle
Pendle
PENDLE
$ 1.758
-0.29%
-2.84%
+16.67%
$ 297.83M
$ 372.05K
3
KernelDAO
KernelDAO
KERNEL
$ 0.03646
0.00%
-3.99%
+6.66%
$ 10.41M
$ 1.47M
4
Puffer
Puffer
PUFFER
$ 0.0157
-0.64%
-4.29%
+23.81%
$ 7.55M
$ 3.35M
5
Swell Network
Swell Network
SWELL
$ 0.0006687
+0.77%
+4.49%
+9.43%
$ 3.30M
$ 82.50M
6
mETH Protocol
mETH Protocol
COOK
$ 0.00227133
-0.08%
-0.01%
-3.21%
$ 2.18M
$ 25.09K
7
Lair
Lair
LAIR
$ 0.0006843
0.00%
-0.00%
+9.14%
$ 485.70K
$ 987.46
8
Kyros
Kyros
KYROS
$ 0.01483618
+0.24%
-0.05%
+6.26%
$ 341.68K
$ 407.05
9
Restake Finance
Restake Finance
RSTK
$ 0.002454
0.00%
--
+31.09%
$ 93.88K
$ 1.12
10
MilkyWay
MilkyWay
MILK
$ 3.47E-5
0.00%
0.00%
-1.73%
$ 41.64K
--
11
CYGNUS
CYGNUS
CGN
$ 0.002013
-0.05%
-0.45%
-5.45%
--
$ 32.75M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Liquid Restaking Governance Tokens tokens and why are they popular?
Liquid Restaking Governance Tokens tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 11 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $827.91M.
What is the best-performing Liquid Restaking Governance Tokens token right now?
Among Liquid Restaking Governance Tokens tokens tracked on MEXC, SWELL has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 4.49% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Liquid Restaking Governance Tokens tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 11 Liquid Restaking Governance Tokens tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Liquid Restaking Governance Tokens tokens include ETHFI, PENDLE, KERNEL. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Liquid Restaking Governance Tokens category?
The combined market capitalization of all Liquid Restaking Governance Tokens tokens is approximately $827.91M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Liquid Restaking Governance Tokens sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.