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Top Hybrid Token Standards Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Hybrid Token Standards sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Non-Playable Coin
Non-Playable Coin
NPC
$ 0.012895
+1.44%
-2.84%
+111.82%
$ 97.53M
$ 29.04M
2
Bozo Benk
Bozo Benk
BOZO
$ 0.0002703
-0.44%
-0.01%
+12.19%
$ 215.96K
$ 389.47
3
DeFrogs
DeFrogs
DEFROGS
$ 20.79
0.00%
-0.00%
+10.06%
$ 207.90K
$ 41.58
4
Burncoin
Burncoin
BURN
$ 0.00786424
+0.59%
+0.01%
+12.49%
$ 155.57K
$ 847.97
5
MUTATIO
MUTATIO
FLIES
$ 0.232979
+0.35%
+0.03%
+49.96%
$ 123.25K
$ 2.07K
6
Fungi
Fungi
FUNGI
$ 0.00058617
+0.67%
-0.04%
+8.20%
$ 123.10K
$ 157.92
7
Froggi
Froggi
$FROGGI
$ 0.00103497
+0.67%
-0.00%
+5.38%
$ 79.43K
$ 211.96
8
RYFT
RYFT
RYFT
$ 0.0005813
+0.29%
-0.10%
-28.22%
$ 68.08K
$ 264.86
9
Tesla rStock
Tesla rStock
TSLAR
$ 53.52
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 66.31K
$ 2.80
10
PEPi
PEPi
PEPI
$ 4.79
0.00%
-0.05%
-4.20%
$ 64.01K
$ 72.05
11
OnChain Pepe 404
OnChain Pepe 404
OCP404
$ 357.84
+0.29%
-0.01%
+29.25%
$ 31.49K
$ 7.16

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Hybrid Token Standards tokens and why are they popular?
Hybrid Token Standards tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 11 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $98.67M.
What is the best-performing Hybrid Token Standards token right now?
Among Hybrid Token Standards tokens tracked on MEXC, FLIES has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.03% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Hybrid Token Standards tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 11 Hybrid Token Standards tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Hybrid Token Standards tokens include NPC, BOZO, DEFROGS. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Hybrid Token Standards category?
The combined market capitalization of all Hybrid Token Standards tokens is approximately $98.67M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Hybrid Token Standards sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.