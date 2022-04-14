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Top Farming-as-a-Service (FaaS) Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Farming-as-a-Service (FaaS) sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Multiverse Capital
Multiverse Capital
MVC
$ 8,4988E-8
0,00%
0,00%
+86,94%
$ 70,61K
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Frequently Asked Questions

What are Farming-as-a-Service (FaaS) tokens and why are they popular?
Farming-as-a-Service (FaaS) tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 1 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $70.61K.
What is the best-performing Farming-as-a-Service (FaaS) token right now?
Among Farming-as-a-Service (FaaS) tokens tracked on MEXC, MVC has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.00% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Farming-as-a-Service (FaaS) tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 1 Farming-as-a-Service (FaaS) tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Farming-as-a-Service (FaaS) tokens include MVC. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Farming-as-a-Service (FaaS) category?
The combined market capitalization of all Farming-as-a-Service (FaaS) tokens is approximately $70.61K. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Farming-as-a-Service (FaaS) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.