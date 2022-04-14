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Top Duck-Themed Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Duck-Themed sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
HAROLD
HAROLD
HAROLD
$ 0.001671
+0.12%
-2.27%
+6.40%
$ 1.32M
$ 4.97M
2
DuckCoin
DuckCoin
DUCK
$ 7.966E-5
+0.64%
+3.09%
-0.86%
$ 79.66K
--
3
Duck Token
Duck Token
DUCK
$ 0.04001034
0.00%
+0.01%
+23.40%
$ 40.01K
$ 6.92
4
Gugo
Gugo
GUGO
$ 2.295E-5
+0.79%
-7.15%
+23.99%
$ 22.73K
--
5
Dolan Duk
Dolan Duk
DOLAN
$ 1.754E-5
0.00%
0.00%
+26.83%
$ 17.54K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Duck-Themed tokens and why are they popular?
Duck-Themed tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 5 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1.48M.
What is the best-performing Duck-Themed token right now?
Among Duck-Themed tokens tracked on MEXC, DUCK has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 3.09% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Duck-Themed tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 5 Duck-Themed tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Duck-Themed tokens include HAROLD, DUCK, DUCK. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Duck-Themed category?
The combined market capitalization of all Duck-Themed tokens is approximately $1.48M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Duck-Themed sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.