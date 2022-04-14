Explore the top-performing coins in the Duck-Themed sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

The potential of Duck-Themed tokens depends on individual project fundamentals, market conditions, and your personal risk tolerance. MEXC provides real-time prices, charts, and research tools to help you evaluate Duck-Themed projects. Always do your own research before investing.

Sign up for a free MEXC account, complete verification, and deposit funds. You can then search for any tradable Duck-Themed token on the spot market and begin trading with USDT or other supported pairs.

The combined market capitalization of all Duck-Themed tokens is approximately $1.48M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Among Duck-Themed tokens tracked on MEXC, DUCK has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 3.09% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.

Duck-Themed tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 5 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1.48M.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Duck-Themed sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.