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Top Decentralized Social Media (DeSOC) Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Decentralized Social Media (DeSOC) sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Decentralized Social
Decentralized Social
DESO
$ 1.25
0.00%
+0.00%
+7.76%
$ 13.21M
$ 477.55
2
Bitsocial
Bitsocial
BSO
$ 0.00835122
0.00%
--
+15.40%
$ 1.75M
$ 12.70
3
Drop Social
Drop Social
DROPS
$ 0.02134772
+0.26%
+0.04%
+2.64%
$ 535.39K
$ 2.59K
4
Spirit Town
Spirit Town
SPIRIT
$ 2.68659E-7
0.00%
0.00%
+14.16%
$ 26.87K
--
5
AnChat
AnChat
ANCHAT
$ 2.455E-5
+0.20%
0.00%
+28.00%
$ 18.08K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Decentralized Social Media (DeSOC) tokens and why are they popular?
Decentralized Social Media (DeSOC) tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 5 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $15.54M.
What is the best-performing Decentralized Social Media (DeSOC) token right now?
Among Decentralized Social Media (DeSOC) tokens tracked on MEXC, DROPS has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.04% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Decentralized Social Media (DeSOC) tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 5 Decentralized Social Media (DeSOC) tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Decentralized Social Media (DeSOC) tokens include DESO, BSO, DROPS. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Decentralized Social Media (DeSOC) category?
The combined market capitalization of all Decentralized Social Media (DeSOC) tokens is approximately $15.54M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Decentralized Social Media (DeSOC) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.