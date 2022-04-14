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Top Decentralized Lottery Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Decentralized Lottery sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
RXR Coin
RXR Coin
RXRC
$ 0.157032
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 6.28M
$ 1.72M
2
League of Traders
League of Traders
LOT
$ 0.006218
-0.19%
-3.20%
+6.96%
$ 2.47M
$ 10.13M
3
PoolTogether
PoolTogether
POOL
$ 0.036289
+0.34%
+0.02%
+2.31%
$ 348.90K
$ 373.14
4
BETRMINT
BETRMINT
BETR
$ 9.87077E-7
-0.78%
+0.16%
+38.08%
$ 98.36K
--
5
Lotry
Lotry
LOTRY
$ 2.58939E-7
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 25.89K
--
6
Jack Potts by Virtuals
Jack Potts by Virtuals
JACK
$ 3.379E-5
0.00%
0.00%
+35.81%
$ 19.48K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Decentralized Lottery tokens and why are they popular?
Decentralized Lottery tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 6 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $9.24M.
What is the best-performing Decentralized Lottery token right now?
Among Decentralized Lottery tokens tracked on MEXC, BETR has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.16% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Decentralized Lottery tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 6 Decentralized Lottery tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Decentralized Lottery tokens include RXRC, LOT, POOL. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Decentralized Lottery category?
The combined market capitalization of all Decentralized Lottery tokens is approximately $9.24M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Decentralized Lottery sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.