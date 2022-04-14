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Top Binance HODLer Airdrop Tokens by Market Capitalization

This category includes cryptocurrencies distributed via the Binance HODLer Airdrop program. These airdrops specifically reward users who hold BNB or other designated assets in their exchange wallets over specified periods. Monitoring this index allows traders to analyze the secondary market performance of tokens heavily distributed to retail holders.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Pudgy Penguins
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU
$ 0.009619
+1.39%
-5.67%
+48.03%
$ 600.00M
$ 104.04M
2
Falcon Finance
Falcon Finance
FF
$ 0.10157
-0.31%
+12.66%
+53.95%
$ 290.98M
$ 1.23M
3
Plasma
Plasma
XPL
$ 0.09179
-0.41%
-7.97%
+12.47%
$ 165.74M
$ 10.77M
4
Genius
Genius
GENIUS
$ 0.3084
+0.41%
-0.26%
-5.23%
$ 103.97M
$ 239.61K
5
Plume Network
Plume Network
PLUME
$ 0.013456
+1.50%
-4.55%
+3.94%
$ 77.54M
$ 11.39M
6
Kaito
Kaito
KAITO
$ 0.3177
0.00%
-6.64%
-8.72%
$ 77.08M
$ 4.18M
7
Spark
Spark
SPK
$ 0.01837
+0.60%
-4.24%
+28.75%
$ 57.18M
$ 5.52M
8
NEXPACE
NEXPACE
NXPC
$ 0.1989
-0.15%
-3.91%
-5.91%
$ 56.68M
$ 386.51K
9
GoPlus Security
GoPlus Security
GPS
$ 0.011323
+0.67%
-4.67%
-5.51%
$ 52.48M
$ 5.61M
10
BERA
BERA
BERA
$ 0.1798
+1.07%
-5.31%
+15.59%
$ 49.88M
$ 477.03K
11
Babylon
Babylon
BABY
$ 0.012066
+0.76%
-5.73%
+8.56%
$ 44.60M
$ 5.67M
12
0G
0G
0G
$ 0.1584
+0.89%
-5.49%
+5.39%
$ 33.80M
$ 431.32K
13
Momentum
Momentum
MMT
$ 0.1637
+1.86%
-1.44%
-10.93%
$ 33.59M
$ 464.20K
14
Avantis
Avantis
AVNT
$ 0.10285
+0.77%
+0.54%
+15.58%
$ 33.54M
$ 1.33M
15
Movement
Movement
MOVE
$ 0.008273
+3.26%
+3.00%
+34.06%
$ 33.13M
$ 9.45M
16
Solayer
Solayer
LAYER
$ 0.06806
+1.02%
-2.86%
+7.74%
$ 31.19M
$ 866.46K
17
SaharaAI
SaharaAI
SAHARA
$ 0.008059
+0.54%
-4.41%
+4.00%
$ 27.48M
$ 7.08M
18
Somnia
Somnia
SOMI
$ 0.10909
-0.13%
-1.32%
+13.80%
$ 26.54M
$ 578.10K
19
Hyperlane
Hyperlane
HYPER
$ 0.06523
+0.49%
-3.56%
+0.15%
$ 22.10M
$ 859.58K
20
ZEROBASE
ZEROBASE
ZBT
$ 0.07855
+0.01%
-0.75%
+3.12%
$ 22.05M
$ 930.74K
21
Sign
Sign
SIGN
$ 0.007808
+0.96%
+0.82%
+11.92%
$ 18.19M
$ 6.95M
22
Bubblemaps
Bubblemaps
BMT
$ 0.02384
-0.73%
+53.51%
+38.73%
$ 15.71M
$ 26.81M
23
Banana Gun
Banana Gun
BANANA
$ 3.872
+0.75%
-2.64%
-0.18%
$ 15.55M
$ 14.18K
24
Animecoin
Animecoin
ANIME
$ 0.002635
+0.92%
-6.66%
+4.90%
$ 14.59M
$ 18.80M
25
Simons Cat
Simons Cat
CAT
$ 0.000001873
+0.86%
-4.23%
+9.31%
$ 14.22M
$ 35.25B
26
Particle Network
Particle Network
PARTI
$ 0.02401
+0.97%
-3.88%
+0.88%
$ 12.97M
$ 3.01M
27
Boundless
Boundless
ZKC
$ 0.03988
+1.07%
-4.49%
+3.41%
$ 12.02M
$ 1.47M
28
Lagrange
Lagrange
LA
$ 0.05435
+1.32%
-5.07%
-4.73%
$ 10.53M
$ 1.40M
29
Newton Protocol
Newton Protocol
NEWT
$ 0.041
+0.49%
-4.53%
+8.38%
$ 9.93M
$ 1.30M
30
THENA
THENA
THE
$ 0.07116
-0.08%
-2.04%
+11.76%
$ 9.49M
$ 893.40K
31
Stakestone
Stakestone
STO
$ 0.04072
+0.87%
-3.44%
+1.30%
$ 9.11M
$ 1.38M
32
MyShell Token
MyShell Token
SHELL
$ 0.02217
+0.68%
-3.14%
+6.16%
$ 8.73M
$ 3.15M
33
ERA
ERA
ERA
$ 0.05607
-0.51%
-2.76%
-1.56%
$ 8.41M
$ 1.17M
34
Resolv
Resolv
RESOLV
$ 0.01919
+1.27%
+0.10%
+8.07%
$ 7.79M
$ 4.65M
35
TOWNS
TOWNS
TOWNS
$ 0.002387
+0.25%
-3.76%
-1.12%
$ 7.25M
$ 31.38M
36
Hemi
Hemi
HEMI
$ 0.007284
+1.11%
-7.08%
-13.51%
$ 7.14M
$ 33.22M
37
SOPH
SOPH
SOPH
$ 0.003563
+1.25%
-4.80%
+1.16%
$ 7.13M
$ 21.52M
38
Mitosis
Mitosis
MITO
$ 0.02801
+0.07%
-1.41%
+3.64%
$ 5.47M
$ 2.19M
39
USD.AI
USD.AI
CHIP
$ 0.03168
+0.32%
-2.37%
+11.98%
--
$ 12.45M
40
Brevis
Brevis
BREV
$ 0.07062
+0.56%
-4.64%
+4.30%
--
$ 757.09K
41
Holoworld AI
Holoworld AI
HOLO
$ 0.06878
+1.13%
+0.24%
+16.81%
--
$ 4.80M
42
Treehouse
Treehouse
TREE
$ 0.03718
+1.08%
-1.35%
+1.80%
--
$ 1.62M
43
OpenLedger
OpenLedger
OPEN
$ 0.15767
+0.60%
-4.31%
-1.29%
--
$ 368.00K
44
Lombard
Lombard
BARD
$ 0.1154
+0.79%
-5.81%
+5.31%
--
$ 591.53K
45
Chainbase
Chainbase
C
$ 0.06485
+0.09%
-3.04%
+0.11%
--
$ 939.27K

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Binance HODLer Airdrops cryptocurrency category?
The Binance HODLer Airdrops category tracks the performance of digital tokens distributed for free to users who hold specific assets, typically BNB, in their Binance exchange wallets over a designated period.
How do Binance HODLer Airdrops differ from Binance Launchpool projects?
While Binance Launchpool requires users to actively stake tokens to earn rewards, Binance HODLer Airdrops automatically distribute new tokens to eligible users based on historical snapshots of user wallet balances.
What drives the initial market price of Binance HODLer Airdrop tokens?
The initial market price of Binance HODLer Airdrop tokens is heavily driven by immediate retail selling pressure from airdrop recipients, counterbalanced by the token's massive listing visibility on the Binance exchange.
How can traders capitalize on the Binance HODLer Airdrops sector?
Traders analyze the Binance HODLer Airdrops sector to identify newly listed tokens that may have been heavily oversold by airdrop recipients, potentially offering undervalued entry points after the initial selling pressure subsides.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Binance HODLer Airdrops sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.