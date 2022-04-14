This category includes cryptocurrencies distributed via the Binance HODLer Airdrop program. These airdrops specifically reward users who hold BNB or other designated assets in their exchange wallets over specified periods. Monitoring this index allows traders to analyze the secondary market performance of tokens heavily distributed to retail holders.
The inclusion of digital assets in the Binance HODLer Airdrops sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.