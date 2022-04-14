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Top Bank-Issued Stablecoin Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Bank-Issued Stablecoin sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
EUR CoinVertible
EUR CoinVertible
EURCV
$ 1.17
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 169.52M
$ 24.38M
2
Eurite
Eurite
EURI
$ 1.1674
+0.02%
+0.07%
-0.07%
$ 57.92M
$ 4.96K
3
USD CoinVertible
USD CoinVertible
USDCV
$ 0.999642
-0.04%
0.00%
+0.04%
$ 12.27M
$ 32.21M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Bank-Issued Stablecoin tokens and why are they popular?
Bank-Issued Stablecoin tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 3 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $239.71M.
What is the best-performing Bank-Issued Stablecoin token right now?
Among Bank-Issued Stablecoin tokens tracked on MEXC, EURI has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.07% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Bank-Issued Stablecoin tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 3 Bank-Issued Stablecoin tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Bank-Issued Stablecoin tokens include EURCV, EURI, USDCV. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Bank-Issued Stablecoin category?
The combined market capitalization of all Bank-Issued Stablecoin tokens is approximately $239.71M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Bank-Issued Stablecoin sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.