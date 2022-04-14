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Top Airdropped Tokens by NFT Projects Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Airdropped Tokens by NFT Projects sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Pudgy Penguins
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU
$ 0.009569
+1.39%
-5.67%
+48.03%
$ 600.00M
$ 104.04M
2
ApeCoin
ApeCoin
APE
$ 0.142
+0.85%
-4.11%
+10.92%
$ 142.20M
$ 1.17M
3
Loaded Lions
Loaded Lions
LION
$ 0.00155308
+0.48%
-0.02%
+12.21%
$ 47.65M
$ 84.22K
4
Animecoin
Animecoin
ANIME
$ 0.002634
+0.92%
-6.66%
+4.90%
$ 14.59M
$ 18.80M
5
ALI
ALI
ALI
$ 0.001231
0.00%
+0.49%
+17.02%
$ 11.22M
$ 5.03M
6
Doodles
Doodles
DOOD
$ 0.001303
+0.62%
-7.49%
+6.84%
$ 10.12M
$ 46.60M
7
Milady Cult Coin
Milady Cult Coin
CULT
$ 0.00017598
+0.06%
-0.01%
+24.83%
$ 8.25M
$ 158.33K
8
Captain Kuma
Captain Kuma
KUMA
$ 0.00204237
+0.47%
-0.04%
+27.17%
$ 1.84M
$ 3.37
9
mfercoin
mfercoin
MFER
$ 0.00068694
-0.33%
-0.09%
+30.57%
$ 687.29K
$ 9.46K
10
CyberKongz
CyberKongz
KONG
$ 0.0007175
0.00%
+0.04%
+1.92%
$ 276.60K
$ 144.47
11
Grow
Grow
$GROW
$ 1.58085E-7
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 15.81K
--
12
Moonbirds
Moonbirds
BIRB
$ 0.05472
+1.60%
-2.84%
+3.18%
--
$ 996.98K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Airdropped Tokens by NFT Projects tokens and why are they popular?
Airdropped Tokens by NFT Projects tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 12 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $836.85M.
What is the best-performing Airdropped Tokens by NFT Projects token right now?
Among Airdropped Tokens by NFT Projects tokens tracked on MEXC, ALI has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.49% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Airdropped Tokens by NFT Projects tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 12 Airdropped Tokens by NFT Projects tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Airdropped Tokens by NFT Projects tokens include PENGU, APE, LION. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Airdropped Tokens by NFT Projects category?
The combined market capitalization of all Airdropped Tokens by NFT Projects tokens is approximately $836.85M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Airdropped Tokens by NFT Projects sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.