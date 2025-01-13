Catchiliz Price (CATCHI)
The live price of Catchiliz (CATCHI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CATCHI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Catchiliz Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.99 USD
- Catchiliz price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Catchiliz to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Catchiliz to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Catchiliz to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Catchiliz to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-33.86%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+32.52%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Catchiliz: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-11.35%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CATCHI is a type of cryptocurrency created from an internet meme featuring a cat image and chili peppers, with the symbol 'CATCHI'. It was first released in 2024 and initially started as a joke. However, it quickly gained attention and became a part of the large cryptocurrency community. CATCHI is based on the open-source CHZchain platform and utilizes blockchain technology to execute transactions. One notable feature of CATCHI is its fast transaction speed and low transaction fees compared to many other cryptocurrencies. Although it began as a joke, CATCHI has become a part of the large cryptocurrency community and is used for various purposes such as social media tipping. By the beginning of 2024, CATCHI had become a popular investment asset, especially after receiving support from numerous celebrities and social media users. The value of CATCHI has experienced fluctuations but continues to attract the interest of investors and consumers.
