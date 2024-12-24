CatBox Price (CATBOX)
The live price of CatBox (CATBOX) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 121.18K USD. CATBOX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CatBox Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 8.17 USD
- CatBox price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 174.93M USD
During today, the price change of CatBox to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CatBox to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CatBox to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CatBox to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-84.99%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CatBox: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-11.79%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CatBox is an innovative play-to-earn game built on the TON blockchain, where players can collect, manage, and automate their digital mining cats to earn $CATBOX tokens. With a focus on ease of use and rewarding gameplay, CatBox allows players to enjoy the benefits of blockchain gaming without the need for constant interaction. Players can watch as their digital cats mine valuable tokens and unlock rewards, turning their in-game progress into real-world value.
