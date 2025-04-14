Catacomb Price (CATA)
The live price of Catacomb (CATA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 50.65K USD. CATA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Catacomb Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Catacomb price change within the day is -1.37%
- It has a circulating supply of 203.50M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CATA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CATA price information.
During today, the price change of Catacomb to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Catacomb to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Catacomb to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Catacomb to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.37%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-11.70%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-63.17%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Catacomb: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-1.37%
-19.37%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CATA is the native token of Catacomb, running on TON (The Open Network). CATA isn’t just a meme; we go beyond by leveraging Telegram's 1-billion-user network through a staking protocol accessible via our ever-evolving Telegram mini-app. The concept is simple: the longer you stake, the greater your rewards. The APY increases with each longer staking period you choose. Once your staking period concludes, you can claim your rewards.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CATA to VND
₫--
|1 CATA to AUD
A$--
|1 CATA to GBP
￡--
|1 CATA to EUR
€--
|1 CATA to USD
$--
|1 CATA to MYR
RM--
|1 CATA to TRY
₺--
|1 CATA to JPY
¥--
|1 CATA to RUB
₽--
|1 CATA to INR
₹--
|1 CATA to IDR
Rp--
|1 CATA to KRW
₩--
|1 CATA to PHP
₱--
|1 CATA to EGP
￡E.--
|1 CATA to BRL
R$--
|1 CATA to CAD
C$--
|1 CATA to BDT
৳--
|1 CATA to NGN
₦--
|1 CATA to UAH
₴--
|1 CATA to VES
Bs--
|1 CATA to PKR
Rs--
|1 CATA to KZT
₸--
|1 CATA to THB
฿--
|1 CATA to TWD
NT$--
|1 CATA to AED
د.إ--
|1 CATA to CHF
Fr--
|1 CATA to HKD
HK$--
|1 CATA to MAD
.د.م--
|1 CATA to MXN
$--