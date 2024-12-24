Cat On Catnip Price (NIPPY)
The live price of Cat On Catnip (NIPPY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 135.73K USD. NIPPY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Cat On Catnip Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.22K USD
- Cat On Catnip price change within the day is +3.06%
- It has a circulating supply of 4.20B USD
Get real-time price updates of the NIPPY to USD price. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Cat On Catnip to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cat On Catnip to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cat On Catnip to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cat On Catnip to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.06%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-6.15%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+21.52%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Cat On Catnip: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.81%
+3.06%
-16.61%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Cat on Catnip 😹🌿 $NIPPY a meme token on Base designed to spread joy, laughter & a bit of that carefree spirit across the globe
