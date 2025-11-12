Token based on the viral TikTok video Cat in Stool. We created a meme based on this cat, and it just makes wonderful things happen. This memetoken has no special funcition, we just vibe making memes about this cat in a stool, posting on x lot of content and just having fun. there is no utility behind this just memes. The video consists of an orange cat hiding under a stool. It seems like it's not there, but it's actually lurking there.