What is Cat in Hoodie (HODI)

The cutest and coolest memecoin of the future. Dogs wearing grandmas hats, cats staring with their mouths open, and frogs making their noises by the river continued their reign. But now is the time for Cat in Hoodie to become the most popular cryptocurrency in the world. Step aside, Doge and PEPE! Cat in Hoodie is the hottest crypto on the Solana network in future, bringing the true meaning of 'phenomenon' to the digital realm. Just like the irresistible charm of a true Cat, this coin is all about empowerment and confidence. It is a currency that takes uniqueness as its mission, beautifies the atmosphere and is a symbol of ostentation. So join this community and let Cat in Hoodie dominate the crypto world. Let it bring out the financial power within you

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Cat in Hoodie (HODI) Resource Whitepaper Official Website