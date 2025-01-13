Cat in Hoodie Price (HODI)
The live price of Cat in Hoodie (HODI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. HODI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Cat in Hoodie Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.37K USD
- Cat in Hoodie price change within the day is -11.43%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Cat in Hoodie to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cat in Hoodie to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cat in Hoodie to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cat in Hoodie to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-11.43%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-55.83%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+48.62%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Cat in Hoodie: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.93%
-11.43%
-33.29%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The cutest and coolest memecoin of the future. Dogs wearing grandmas hats, cats staring with their mouths open, and frogs making their noises by the river continued their reign. But now is the time for Cat in Hoodie to become the most popular cryptocurrency in the world. Step aside, Doge and PEPE! Cat in Hoodie is the hottest crypto on the Solana network in future, bringing the true meaning of 'phenomenon' to the digital realm. Just like the irresistible charm of a true Cat, this coin is all about empowerment and confidence. It is a currency that takes uniqueness as its mission, beautifies the atmosphere and is a symbol of ostentation. So join this community and let Cat in Hoodie dominate the crypto world. Let it bring out the financial power within you
