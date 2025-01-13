What is Casinocoin (CSC)

CasinoCoin is a digital currency, designed specifically for the regulated online gaming industry. Utilising the latest in blockchain technology, CasinoCoin can facilitate up 1,000 peer-to-peer transfers per second, with near-instant confirmation. Built with users, gaming operators and regulators in mind, the CasinoCoin Bankroll Manager application features built in KYC capabilities, responsible gaming options, and provides an unparalleled user experience never seen before in the online gambling space. Users will benefit from a simplified registration process that, once completed, provides a seamless, secure and trustless online gaming experience. All at a tiny fraction of the current cost and time. Operators who integrate CasinoCoin into their gaming platform will gain access to a simplified user onboarding process, a new incremental revenue stream, and reduced fees associated with cross-border transactions. The nature of blockchain technology means that regulators will benefit from the most secure and transparent funding system available today. A near-perfect anti-money laundering (AML) environment has been developed, utilising the latest KYC technology coupled with a new, proprietary AML tracking tool; the most advanced and thorough in the industry.

Casinocoin (CSC) Resource Official Website