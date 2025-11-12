CashBunny (BUNNY) is a deflationary BEP-20 token on the BNB Smart Chain with a unique weekly raffle utility. Holders can enter raffles by spending BUNNY tokens, which are automatically burned, creating a sustainable deflationary mechanism.

With a transparent smart contract (verified on BscScan), a total supply of 1,619,045,902.67 and a planned burn of tokens, CashBunny aims to combine entertainment, community engagement, and value growth.

The project has an active community on Telegram and Twitter, and prizes are distributed transparently in BNB to raffle winners.

The mission is to bring gamified DeFi experiences while ensuring transparency, deflationary value, and continuous community-driven growth.